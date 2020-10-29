MARTINSBURG — Missing since Sept. 28 from its foster home in Fairmont, a juvenile has been brought back to safety.
United States Marshals based in Clarksburg, West Virginia worked with the Charles Town Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsburg Police Department and West Virginia State Police, over a two-day period, followed a series of leads enabling them to locate and recovered the missing juvenile in Harpers Ferry, on Oct. 28.
The search for the child began when investigators with the Fairmont Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service mobilized after learning the missing child may be in Charles Town, West Virginia.
“The combined efforts, professionalism and teamwork from all of the agencies involved was instrumental in the recovery and safe return of this child,” said U.S. Marshal J.C. Raffety.
The U.S. Marshals Service was given authority to assist state and local law enforcement when requested under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act passed in 2015. Since then, the Marshals Service has been working jointly with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and its state and local counterparts to recover missing and endangered children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.