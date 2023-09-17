ROCK CAVE, W.Va. — On Saturday, a missing West Virginia woman was found dead in her car following a motor vehicle accident in Upshur County, WBOY-TV reported Sunday.
Carolyn Sue Gregory, 71, was last seen at a home in Rock Cave, W.Va. on Wednesday, and was believed to be traveling to the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.
West Virginia State Police issued a Silver Alert for Gregory on Thursday.
Gregory was found by a civilian search party at approximately 7:05 p.m. Saturday, WBOY-TV reported. Her vehicle was found in an Upshur County embankment near the town of Rock Cave.
West Virginia State Police are currently investigating the accident and Gregory’s death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.