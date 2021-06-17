BRIDGEPORT — Mitsubishi Heavy Industries broke ground on Wednesday for a 100,000 square foot expansion project at North Central West Virginia Airport, a move expected to create 300 jobs.
Wednesday, NCWV Airport hosted board members, representatives from Japan-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, political representatives and Gov. Jim Justice to announce a plan that was 10 years in the making to expand the regional jet repair and refurbishing company that is based at the airport.
The airplane refurbishing company has changed hands a few times, but in 2019 it was purchased by MHI and they showed a commitment to expand the facilities. The expansion will increase the existing facilities by 100,000 square-feet, bringing the total space used by MHI at the airport to 341,000 square-feet.
The expansion will bring in 300 jobs at the start that could cap out as high as 800 new jobs in the field.
“To support the company Mitsubishi and this wonderful expansion they have planned, it affects everyone in North Central West Virginia,” said Randy Elliot, Marion County commission chairman. “It was wonderful to see such a positive announcement after what we went through last year, and to have it happen so close to home.”
Presenting the announcement was Anthony Hinton, head of the service center network for MHI, along with several local elected officials and airport director Rick Rock.
“What we’re doing here at this airport in this area of the state ... is truly unbelievable,” Justice said. “You’ve made it happen and I’ve been honored to ... be supportive in every way. Really and truly this is just what we should’ve done.”
The jobs provided by this expansion are “good paying jobs and jobs for life,” according to Hinton. These jobs will allow local residents to get an education and training in the field and have confidence they can find a career in the field, but will also attract new residents to come and find work here in NCWV.
“If they live in Marion County, they spend their money in Marion County,” Elliot said. “It’s all beneficial to us. It’s a great day for North Central West Virginia and Marion County.”
At the end the presentations, Rock unveiled an aerial mock-up of what the airport grounds will look like after the addition of the new facilities.
“Where we’re standing now, this is where a new 55,000-square-foot facility will be,” Rock said. “When this is all said and done, we’ll have 341,000 square-feet of space occupied by MHIJR. That’s an exciting thing for the future of West Virginia.”
The announcement was attended by over 100 people and livestreamed to even more guests online, showing the state’s support for the expansion and investment in the area. In attendance was former Fairmont mayor Nick Fantasia who agrees the future of the area is looking bright.
“It’s a win and we fight hard for wins,” Fantasia said. “It took 10 years to get to this point. We saw today the culmination of a lot of people’s work and I wish we had one of these [announcements] every month.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.