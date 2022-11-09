FAIRMONT — Tuesday’s election night brought close races throughout West Virginia and Fairmont’s local races were no exception.
Six of the city’s council districts were up for election, with a mix of incumbents being reelected and one other incumbent unseated. Several of the races with no incumbents showed a tight race for the seat.
Josh Rice, District 1 was incumbent beat local volunteer firefighter Jonathan Woertz. The final tally was 2,579 for Rice and 1,338 for Woertz.
District 3 was a packed race, but had a clear frontrunner from the beginning. Rebecca Moran, who pushed her campaign on Facebook, beat four other opponents, including the seat’s incumbent David Kennedy.
“I’m really grateful for all the people who came out and supported me,” Moran said. “I’m just excited to get to work. It was hard to wait for the results today, but now I’m just ready to get to work to make Fairmont better.”
Moran finished with 1,893 total votes. Behind her was Kevin Blaney with 716 and Kennedy with 704. The seat’s other two candidates were Laura Candell with 398 votes and David Prince with 268 votes.
District 5 was a race without an incumbent due to the seat’s current occupant, Barry Bledsoe, choosing not to run for re-election for personal reasons. The race was close between three candidates Bledsoe beat out for the seat in the last election.
Chuck Warner won the seat with 1,541 votes. Close behind was Charles Hillberry with 1,346 votes and David Ice with 1,035 votes.
In District 7, incumbent Nicky Cinalli won his bid to carry out the remainder of his appointed term and to fill the District 7 seat for the next two years. Cinalli won with 2,552 votes and beat out his sole opponent Jack Oliver, who finished with 1,643 votes.
Cinalli also won the right to fill the seat until Dec. 31, 2024, a race in which he garnered 2,511 votes to Oliver’s 1,635.
District 8 was a crowded race with familiar names. The seat’s current holder is Fairmont’s Mayor Tom Mainella, who was term-limited.
The winner was former city manager Bruce McDaniel, who is well known for his work as a board member of the Marion Regional Development Corp. He took the seat with 1,472 votes.
“Before, I was an employee for the city for 27 years. During that time I did everything I could to help make Fairmont better,” McDaniel said. “I’ve never held an elected office, and I thought now was the time to try. My family is here in Fairmont and I just want to make the city better.”
McDaniel’s main competition was Shawna Santee, a local business owner who has been outspoken about local politics. She finished the night with 1,071 votes. Just behind Santee was Theresa Markley with 910 and Eric Southern with 580.
District 9 was the second race in which the incumbent lost. Donna Blood, the city’s current deputy mayor, was beaten by Kandi Nuzum who campaigned on conservative values.
Nuzum received 2,281 votes and Blood finished with 1,783.
Marion County Commission
Marion County Commission had a seat up for election, which will be vacated by Commission President Randy Elliott at the end of the year. Elliot chose to not seek reelection.
Republican Robert DeVaul won the seat with 8,770 votes. His opponent, Michael Angelucci, received 6,990 votes.
