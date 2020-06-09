Mobile food pantry coming to North Marion High Thursday

FAIRMONT — The food line looks a little different in the age of the coronavirus, but it stretches just as long, if not longer.
On Thursday at North Marion High, Marion County residents who face hunger insecurity can lineup their vehicles once again for a food distribution event made possible by the Mountaineer Food Bank. The distribution event is coordinated locally with Connecting Link, a local nonprofit that helps families become self-sufficient.
"We're trying to reach some more outlying areas, maybe some people who might not be able to make it into Fairmont," said Emily Brown, executive assistant at Connecting Link. "North Marion is an easy access location, and it kind of hits Mannington, Farmington, Idamay; some of the smaller communities that may not be able to come out."
The food bank will be distributing meals beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, and will supply car loads with frozen food boxes until they run out. Brown said the distribution is taking place in the North Marion area in order to better serve the people who are farther away from the usual distribution point at Palatine Park in Fairmont.
"This will be our first one out there," Brown said. "We heard people say 'I wish you'd do one out here.' When we did one last month at Palatine we asked the people at the Mountaineer Food Bank. They liked the idea of hitting the different areas around the county."
The last distribution event took place May 13 at Palatine Park, and supplied 310 families with food boxes. She said Thursday's drive will also be a drive thru for cars only, in order to promote social distancing and food safe practices.
"We're still trying to make everything as contact-less as possible," Brown said.
Brown said the food boxes themselves are made up of different meals every time. However, the main focus is providing people with protein, in order to allow recipients who may be on a limited income to use their money on other items at the store.
"We have had everything from grilled chicken strips to ham to turkey to pork loins," Brown said. "They're getting several protein items, so that way we can bulk them up with meat and they can use food stamps for other sides."
Anyone is able to pick up food through the Mountaineer Food Bank drive thru, Brown said. In addition to Thursday's giveaway, there will be another one June 24 back at Palatine Park. The coronavirus pandemic has led to widespread unemployment and job losses. Three weeks ago, West Virginia's unemployment rate hit 15.2%.
Brown said families are in need and food insecurity has increased during the pandemic.
"There's still people from what we're hearing that aren't back to work yet, haven't gotten Unemployment," Brown said. "As long as the need is still there, we will bring it in as much as we can."
