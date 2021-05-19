FAIRMONT — The Marion County Health Department’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit will continue providing vaccinations despite having a poor turnout recently in one part of the county.
Administrator Lloyd White said he’s pleased with the response that the mobile clinics have gotten. He said he was disappointed in the turn out in one clinic held in the Mannington area which was the unit’s first outing.
Monday, he said the mobile clinic got 49 shots in people’s arms and he would have loved to see 50 when the clinic goes out and sets up in the community. Nonetheless, he said Monday was a good day and as more people see the RV unit setting up, they should stop by and get a vaccine.
“I think once the word gets out, that wherever you go, wherever you see that unit set up you can get a vaccine,” White said.
He said he hoped that it would facilitate more individuals seeking the vaccine. White said he was impressed Monday because he said around a third of the people who came out to get the shot were under 16.
“That’s very, very encouraging that we’re starting to see young people get the vaccine,” White said.
He said he’s pleased that younger people are willing to come out and get vaccinated.
“We’re really happy with the amount of 16-year-olds and under who got the vaccine yesterday [Monday,]” White said.
As far as where the mobile clinic will be traveling to next time, White said he wasn’t sure. He said that decision would either be made Tuesday or today. He said the challenge is logistically where the set up happens.
“We don’t have a whole lot of areas that’s really conducive,” White said.
The unit needs to have enough room to set up a canopy side of the mobile unit along with National Guard support.
“Then, you have to be concerned about traffic, so what if you have a long line of traffic? Are you backing up in the streets?” White said.
People also have to have an area to pull off and be observed for 15 minutes before going on their way.
“Logistically, it’s not easy to find a location to set up to where we can do it safely and effectively, so we’re still looking for different options on where we might set up next,” White said.
To date, 753,414 West Virginia residents have received at least one shot, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, while 646,865 residents have received both doses of the vaccine.
According to DHHR, Marion County currently has 286 active cases of COVID-19. According to DHHR, 51 Marion County residents have died of the coronavirus. Statewide, there have been 2,763 Mountain State residents to die from COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.