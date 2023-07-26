FAIRMONT — Researchers at WVU are hard at work developing another tool for the bioengineering tool kit.
Aaron Robart, associate professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine leads a team of graduate students working to turn DNA into molecular scissors that could one day treat certain illnesses right at their genetic source.
“When you think of something that small, you don’t think it can get too complex,” Evan Kramer, a biochemistry and molecular medicine graduate student working on the project, said. “But, we’re learning as we are seeing these structures that there are a lot of very complex interactions that are happening.”
Robart doesn’t work on human DNA. Instead, he and his team focus on something called synthetic DNA, which are also known as DNAzymes. In the late ‘80s and early 90s, when the discovery of catalytic RNA resulted in a Nobel prize for its researchers, a thought experiment began to float around the bioscience community. Can DNA do this as well?
RNA is a nucleic acid found in all living cells. It carries out a broad range of functions and touches nearly everything in the cell. It’s responsible for translating genetic information into molecular machines and cell structures to regulating the activity of genes during development. It’s an extremely versatile molecule.
What makes this DNA synthetic is the ability to fold and perform chemical reactions. The sequences used by scientists and biotech companies aren’t found in nature, so they have to be manufactured. That makes it is an appealing target for research because the technology is stable and inexpensive and no infrastructure to support it has to be built from scratch. It’s already there.
“There are multiple companies where you can buy ridiculous quantities of it,” Robart said. “And, I can put it in a little vial around my neck and carry it around for 100 years and it’s just as good as the day I bought it.”
Certain treatments for a disease call for deactivating a specific protein that’s causing the overall problem. In order to work, drugs or therapeutics target receptors on the proteins that they can dock to, making it possible to deliver their treatment where it’s needed. The challenge is that proteins can be similar to each other, even if their functions are different. A treatment might land on a protein that’s not the intended target but will still dock with it because it has the same receptor as the target protein.
What makes synthetic DNA powerful is that it can get around this problem by skipping the receptors all together and going only for the RNA which carries the blueprints for the proteins the cell is producing. A snip here and there, and the catalytic DNA removes any problematic code, helping treat the patient. Also, the ability to tailor the molecular scissor makes it possible to take a patient’s individual DNA into account, allowing the treatment to be highly personalized and getting around the problem of drug efficacy.
Treatment isn’t the only use for this technology. Diagnostic ability is also within the wheelhouse of synthetic DNA.
“So maybe your disease causes a high level of uric acid or something like that,” Robart said. “Taking gout as an example. How can you see the precursors or diagnose this? Well, you could have a folded DNA that binds to that and would cause some sort of fluorescence readout or something.”
Synthetic DNA also differs from CRISPR, a genome editing technique, in that synthetic DNA can be used in humans. CRISPR cannot because it targets the entire genome. Synthetic DNA only targets the blueprints carried by RNA, and leaves the core DNA alone.
The technology is still in its very early stages. The team worked on imaging the synthetic DNA to help with their research. Sarah Starcovic, a biochemistry and molecular medicine graduate student, helped with that aspect of the research.
“We had this idea that DNase arms were a thing and we wanted to understand what that structure looks like,” Starcovic said. “We had to do a lot of screening. That meant sitting in the cold room for a very long time pipetting very small volumes into very small little trays, and then waiting and hoping that something could happen.”
Through a press release provided by WVU, Starcovic likened the importance of imaging to car repair. Without understanding how it works or how it looks on the inside, when it breaks down, repairing it will be impossible. Similarly, understanding how something looks on the atomic scale makes it possible to change or fix it, which is why imaging the synthetic DNA is important.
Robart said a mature version of the technology is at least 5 years away. That’s even before specific treatments are developed or any approval by the FDA is granted. Robart stressed that it’s still very early days for the research.
However, he already sees big things coming in the future.
“It is so great to have colleagues all around us that see this and they’re like, ‘Oh, wow, I’ve actually got the perfect kind of disease mutation that causes retinal degeneration,’” he said. “If you’re gonna apply this, this is the thing you should really think about.”
