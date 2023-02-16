FAIRMONT — Mannington residents are no strangers to flooding, but the sporadic floods are tame compared to what could happen.
Seven high-hazard dams along the upper Buffalo Creek watershed keep the creek’s water levels in check as it flows through Mannington, but those dams are nearly 50 years old and require yearly maintenance.
The keeper of those dams is the Monongahela Conservation District, a state agency whose roots go back to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and works to protect and conserve West Virginia’s soil, land, water and related resources for the health, safety and general welfare of West Virginians. The Monongahela Conservation District, which serves Monongalia, Marion and Preston counties, is one of 14 similar districts in West Virginia.
Wednesday, Chuck Cienawski, a supervisor with the conservation district, approached the Marion County Commission with a request for a yearly allowance of $7,500 to help with the upkeep and maintenance of the seven dams in the county.
“We asked council for $7,500 today and we recently received a donation of $5,000 from the City of Mannington, which is great,” Cienawski said. “We haven’t received funding [from the county] in some time and the price of upkeep is just getting higher every year.”
Cienawski said that the conservation district spent $25,000 last year on maintenance and upkeep just to allow inspectors to access the dams for yearly inspection. The cost of hiring contractors to do the upkeep is getting expensive and is cutting into the district’s budget that is reserved in case major repairs are needed.
While Mannington receives its fair share of flooding, the floods would be exponentially worse if not for the dams upstream.
“People may think that the flooding today is really bad, but it could be a lot worse,” Cienawski said. “These dams control the waterflow and keep it from all flowing at one time, so it really cuts the problems down in flooding.”
Most of the dams were built more than 50 years ago and are reaching a point where a rehabilitation project is inevitable, but those are expensive. The Monongahela Conservation District spent around $2 million recently to rehab a dam in Preston County.
Because of the age of the dams and the potential population affected in the event of a failure, these seven dams on the Buffalo are considered “high hazard” and require yearly inspections.
The commissioners made a note to add the district’s request to the list of outside agencies requesting funds to be assessed at a late date.
The commission also heard an update from the WVU Extension Program. The program creates and supports agricultural and natural education opportunities for the county schools and community. The county commission also funds a portion of the work.
Tina Cowger and Paige Zohner from the Marion County Extension Office presented their year-end report to commissioners and boasted their successes over the last year.
One of the major programs supported by the Extension Office is the county’s 4-H Clubs and Future Farmers of America. At the end of the presentation, Commission President Ernie VanGilder thanked Cowger and Zohner for their work.
“We have a lot of FFA participation here and it’s great to see all the hard work,” VanGilder said. “Most people don’t realize how important that orgainzation is to our existence. Without farmers we’d be in big trouble.”
