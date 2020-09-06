CHARLESTON — Monongalia County remains the only West Virginia county school district that has to go to virtual-instruction only and cancel extracurricular activities come Sept. 8, based on the Saturday night release of the state’s new color-coded map.
Monongalia County turned red last Saturday on the state’s map that gauges whether schools are ready for in-class teaching, sports and other activities. This past week, Gov. Jim Justice ordered the county’s bars to close indefinitely after news of West Virginia University students packing into night spots in Morgantown.
Justice said the map will be next updated on Saturday night at 9 p.m. to determine which counties can welcome back students for in-person classes on Tuesday.
“We’re about ready to go back to school. Unfortunately we’re going to have some that we just can’t turn loose right yet, which is in the best interest of the school,” Justice said on Friday.
Six counties were marked as orange, meaning in-person classes are allowed but no sports. Over a dozen were color-coded yellow, which allows for counties to fully reopen schools if education leaders take measures such as requiring masks for some grades and limiting crowded activities. Most of the state’s 55 counties were in the green, where disease transmission is minimal.
On Friday, Justice announced the state will devote an additional $50 million in federal pandemic relief funds for personal protective equipment and testing capacity at schools.
West Virginia announced six new deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 243.
The virus usually results in only mild to moderate symptoms, but is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with other health problems.
Meanwhile, all five members of the West Virginia House of Delegates from Monongalia County have banded together to ask that positive COVID-19 case reporting data not be changed to remove WVU’s cases from the county’ totals.
Delegates Barbara Evans Fleischauer, Evan Hansen, Rodney Pyles, John Williams and Danielle Walker, (all D-Monongalia), sent a letter Friday urging Justice to stick with the current system, and to include positive cases of WVU students among other COVID-19 cases being reported as having occurred in Monongalia County.
“WVU is not a bubble,” said Hansen. “None of us want to see Monongalia County in the red on the state’s color-coded map,” he said, “but it’s not right to change the rules to get the outcome that some people want to see.”
The letter commends Justice and his staff for devising the color-coded map, which has received praise from Dr. Deborah Birx, virus adviser to President Donald Trump, characterizing the map as “reasonable and transparent.”
“Some are advocating for changing the rules at this late date, just days before the first Saturday map is scheduled to be published, so that positive tests of WVU students no longer count toward the county’s seven-day rolling average. We do not agree with this change. None of us want to see Monongalia County in the red, but it’s not right to change the rules to get the outcome that some people want to see,” states the letter.
In Friday’s 10 a.m. COVID-19 report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Mon County had 1,294 people who had tested positive for the virus since testing began in March. Five deaths out of the state total of 243 deaths from COVID-19 are from Mon County. In Saturday’s DHHR report, Mon County had 1,342 cases with 294 of them being active. No new deaths were reported Saturday.
“We are all concerned about our children and would prefer they were in school,” said Walker, “but with so many infections, and so many vulnerable people, we’ve got to look at the big picture. We can’t put blinders on.”
The five Delegates acknowledged in the letter that many important interests need to be juggled. Nevertheless, they believe the health of the public should be the paramount concern.
“By excluding positive cases from WVU from the total cases for the county, we would be putting other needs first. We cannot ignore the fact that we are in the midst of a global pandemic in which over 850,000 people have lost their lives,” she said.
“As elected officials of this county,” said Pyles, “we felt that it was important for the Governor to hear our voices.” Delegate Williams agreed, stating that many citizens had urged the Delegates to take action.
