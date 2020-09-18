FAIRMONT — What was set to be a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Mon Health Facility turned into a ribbon cutting event where the organization announced several of its clinicians will be moving into a new space at the I-79 Technology Park.
At this 7:30 a.m. conference Thursday, David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health Systems, said Mon Health’s plans to move a number of medical practitioners into the space previously owned by Huntington Bank.
“We have been looking for a bigger space,” Goldberg said. “Mr. (Jim) Estep invited me over a year ago to tour the park, right after I got here. And here we are, we were able to say ‘This makes great sense, accessible off the interstate, very visible. Easy for people from White Hall, Pleasant Valley, Fairmont to get here.’”
According to Goldberg, he had been in talks with Estep, president and CEO of the High Technology Foundation, for about a year discussing the potential for Mon Health to have a space in the Tech Park. The availability of the building combined with the need for local health care providers to have more space, led to the addition of Mon Health to the Tech Park.
“It’s better and easier for the doctors and the patients, that’s what it’s about,” Goldberg said. “One place, better rooms laid out, easier to get in and out, accessible parking, accessible roads — that’s a win-win-win.”
Estep said it is his mission to diversify the economy of West Virginia, and adding a health care organization to the Tech Park goes toward that mission.
“We have been working on it for several months,” Estep said. “This is exciting for me not just because it’s such a great thing for Marion County, which of course it is, but what we’re doing here at the I-79 Technology Park is we’re trying to diversify the economy.”
Jonathan Board, chair of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce executive board, said Mon Health keeps adding new local services, and this new clinic, as well as its planned outpatient facility, are big investments in the area.
“Today is the culmination of Mon Health’s gifting to our community,” Board said. “To have an organization of this caliber, led by an administration with such high character moved not with rhetoric, but with action, for the sole purpose of benefiting our community, bringing top-tier medical services to an underserved area, this is truly a moment to celebrate.”
Goldberg said several health care providers will have space in the new clinic, from imaging services to cardiology to family medicine. Two providers who will have space in the new facility spoke at the Thursday event saying they are glad to expand in Marion County.
“We have been here, our patients love that we are affiliated with Mon Health,” said Judy Bonfili, a family medicine practitioner. “I think when everything happened with Fairmont general, they did get a little frightened of what might happen, where they might have to go to get care, how far they would have to travel. They were very thankful we were staying in the area.”
Paul Alappat, a cardiologist who will have space in the new facility, said he believes it will benefit many people to have multiple services offered in one place, which is one of the best assets of this new space.
“It’s better to have good services in one place rather than fragmented elsewhere,” Alappat said. “This is a good opportunity to get more specialists down to Fairmont than to buy a hospital.”
Before cutting the ribbon, Goldberg said Mon Health’s first priority is the patient, and by adding a new facility in Marion County, Mon Health is making it easier for people of the area to receive the health care service they need close to home.
“Everything we do is about the patient first,” Goldberg said. “Our job is to bring care close to home, with excellent service and a smile.”
Goldberg said the outpatient clinic will be completed and up and running before the end of the year, and that Mon Health will break ground on its planned hospital facility in Pleasant Valley within the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.