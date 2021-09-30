FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Regional Healthcare Foundation awarded Mon Health System $200,000 Thursday for the company’s recent health care investments in Marion County.
Wednesday afternoon, Mon Health System officials gathered at the I-79 High Technology Park to cut the ribbon to Mon Health’s new primary care facility.
During the ceremony, Nick Fantasia and Mary Jo Thomas, board members of the Fairmont Regional Healthcare Foundation, presented Mon Health with the check for $200,000 to help the company expand services in Marion County.
“This health care foundation historically has raised funds for local health care projects, but with the changes in local health care, we’ve not made any gifts in the past few years,” Fantasia said. “We’ve transferred this money to Mon Health’s account so they can continue to expand in Marion County.”
During the presentation of the oversized check, the crowd was assured that every dollar of the donation would stay in Marion County.
The building at 1 Huntington Way in the center of the tech park has changed hands several times over the last few years, but the tech park association has been asking for Mon Health to move in since Rod Rogers took over as the association’s president. The facility offered the perfect opportunity.
Out of the facility, Mon Health will offer mainly primary care, targeted at the professionals who work in the tech park, as well as residents from White Hall, Mannington and other, more rural parts of the county who can enter the park from the back entrance.
Dr. Lisa Flowers has been in primary health care in Marion County for the last 15 years and spoke about the importance of having care close to rural areas.
“The patients we have here in Marion County truly love to stay here in Marion County,” Flowers said. “They don’t want to travel toward Morgantown or take the interstate. So to be able to offer health care right here where it’s convenient and accessible is really the key.”
The facility is going to work closely with new “microhospital” Mon Health is constructing in the back of the Middletown Commons. The 10-bed hospital is planned to be opened before the new year.
For patients closer to White Hall and Pleasant Valley, the closest emergency room is either Fairmont Medical Center, or United Hospital Center near Bridgeport.
“We’re seeing the need and we’re filling it,” said David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health. “This location is right off the interstate and that makes it easier to get the health care to where the people are.”
The 18,000 square-foot facility in the high tech park was purchased by a development company named March-Westin. Mon Health is leasing 8,000 square feet of the property for the medical offices. The rest of the space will be left to be used by other health care-related tenants.
Mon Health has invested “a few million dollars” in the facility, according to Goldberg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.