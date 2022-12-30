FAIRMONT — The first small format hospital built in West Virginia celebrated its one year anniversary on Dec. 14.
Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg said Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital met its goals for the year, and saw more than 10,000 patients and admitted almost 500 patients.
“It has surpassed my expectations so quickly – in how many people are using it and how many people needed this hospital to be in White Hall,” Goldberg said.
Mon Health Vice President of External Affairs, Growth and Strategic Services Jonathan Board agreed.
“We’re so privileged to serve the community. We are very hyper-focused on serving the local communities that we partner with and build to suit. We’re privileged to serve all our friends and neighbors as they have need,” Board said.
Goldberg explained that while the hospital may look smaller to most people, when you get inside, it is full service hospital with the same level of care you would receive at Mon Health Medical Center or any comparable hospital. It is fully staffed with nurses, pharmacy support, radiology providers and doctors.
“We want the community to be comfortable knowing they’re going to get top quality care – top service, very timely. There’s no wait in our emergency room any day. So, we immediately see a patient come in, they’re immediately bedded in one of our ER bays and if they need to be admitted, we admit them,” Goldberg said.
One of the goals Mon Health wanted to complete by the end of the year was to add outpatient services, such as X rays, CT scans and ultrasounds. They have completed the goal, according to Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital Chief Administrative Officer and System E.R. Medical Director Dr. Christopher Edwards.
“That was one of our big goals to finish the year out. So, our patients don’t have to travel up and down I-79 to get basic imaging done for themselves,” Edwards said.
Mon Health has been working on a second small format hospital in Bridgeport. Goldberg said the plans were just fully approved by the state and they plan to start construction in 2023. If everything goes as planned, with supply chain and any other post-pandemic issues, it is set to be open in 2024.
Edwards said opening the hospital was a little nerve wracking because it was something he hadn’t done before. He had worked in emergency rooms for years, but to be in charge of the facility was something new and exciting. He said he is happy with how much they’ve accomplished.
“To see us continue to grow on both the emergency room and inpatient side, to be able to add services to the community, to be able to provide care closer to home for the patients in Marion County – which was our mission all along — to see that come to fruition and to exceed the goals that we set up for ourselves with the team at the hospital, was just a wonderful thing,” Edwards said.
Edwards said the work could not be done alone and thanked Chief Nursing Officer Karla Hamner, “who really runs the day to day and keeps everything going all of our nursing staff or clinical assistants to see that done at that year and what everybody was doing and how well everybody’s working together to provide that care is wonderful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.