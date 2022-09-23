MORGANTOWN — Vandalia Health is now West Virginia’s second largest non-governmental employer, according to president and CEO of Mon Health and Vandalia executive vice president David Goldberg.
Mon Health Health System and Charleston Area Medical Center have merged to create Vandalia Health and on Wednesday, company officials celebrated the occasion at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown.
“We have some of the most difficult health care outcomes in a population of about 1.8 million, but this is the group here watching us and around to take care of every patient, every neighbor, every family member, every patient every time. Our values, our mission — everything is aligned,” Goldberg said.
Vandalia Health has 12,000 employees and eight hospitals across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland. In December 2021, Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital opened in White Hall and, in two years, Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital is expected to open in Bridgeport.
Within in the Vandalia Health network, they offer the only independent, free-standing children’s hospital in West Virginia, which is the CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital located in Charleston, Goldberg said. As a former Shriner’s Hospital for Children patient, the stand-alone hospital is especially important to him, Goldberg said.
“I ran a children’s hospital that was part of a hospital system. It was vibrant and important, but pediatrics is so important to me — as a former Shriner’s kid. I had surgery at Shriner’s and to be able to know that we have this as a part of our system to add to the other providers in the state speaks volumes,” Goldberg said.
The name Vandalia came from the 1700’s and represents what the area of West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Ohio should have been called, Goldberg said.
“Here we are taking a legacy of what this region is and bringing that name back to home and bringing it in a different way,” Goldberg said about the name Vandalia.
Everyone expressed excitement for the merger and the hard work that has been put in so far.
“This is a monumental day in the history of this organization and the formation Vandalia Health,” Executive Vice President of CAMC Glenn Crotty said.
Executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer of Vandalia Health Jeff Sandene agreed.
“It’s so good to see the community embracing this merger — this new venture together. And I can tell you, the next 100 days is going to be very exciting to see the changes that are going to happen — positive changes that are gonna happen — and how we can improve health care for the entire state of West Virginia,” Sandene said.
For Goldberg, he said playing Earth Wind and Fire’s song “September,” is one way to explain the excitement he feels for the merger and the next 100 days, after 20 days have already gone by.
“I feel like playing that right now because that song couldn’t be more appropriate for today to be able to get up and get going,” Goldberg said.
For more information on Vandalia Health, visit their website.
