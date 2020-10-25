MORGANTOWN — Mon Health System is investing $500,000 over the next two years in a private company that it has worked with to develop two successful medical products to improve patient care.
Intermed Labs LLC will occupy 3,000 square feet of space in the Morgantown Mon Health complex to allow its team of experts to be near the medical community as the partnership grows and brings new medical products and health care software apps to market. Dubbed a startup studio, the new venture will also have access to venture capital to help bring products from concept to market.
“We believe health care in West Virginia is very strong, it’s just not utilized from an intellectual property standpoint,” said David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System.
Goldberg said the new partnership will allow anyone who has a plausible health care device or app idea to approach the startup studio and work together to “construct” the proposed product.
“Many people who work in hospitals have ideas, however, they never get monetized,” Goldberg said. “[Intermed Labs] is going to take the ideas that are out there and build them. We want to invest in them and create jobs and enhance health care.”
Goldberg said each of Mon Health System’s 50 other health care locations can be a part of bringing new ideas “from concept to bench” as well as physicians from WVU Medicine.
During the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, Intermed and Mon Health worked together to develop a ventilator splitter that created a new level of efficiency for patients who had a tracheotomy and were using a ventilator.
After they developed the vent splitter, Goldberg said, medical staff found that ventilator patients expelled an aerosol into the room, which could potentially spread the COVID-19 virus. He said his innovators used that as an opportunity to develop a shield to protect caregivers from the aerosol and the threat of virus spread.
“So, we said, let’s create a studio to help them bring these ideas to bear,” Goldberg said.
Intermed co-founder Dr. Tom McClellan laughed and described the company as “a modular and conceptual petri dish.”
“For the last two years, we have had a team in place building prototypes, testing, publishing and presenting ideas to improve the human condition,” said McClellan. “We are thrilled to have a committed partnership with Mon Health and recognize that quality of care will be improved primarily through advancements in medical technology.”
Goldberg said the new partnership is nothing new except that these type of arrangements are usually made between universities and public hospital groups. In this case, the public-private partnership is between a private company — Intermed Labs LLC — and a public hospital system — Mon Health.
“We didn’t want to hospitalize it,” Goldberg said. “We don’t want to Mon it. This is all about improving the health of the patient.”
Goldberg said the partnership could not have come together without Intermed Labs.
“It’s about their vision, it’s about their character and it’s about their track record,” he said.
Together, the two entities are awaiting final word from a publicly-traded company involving a product they developed together to help breast cancer patients. AlloX2 expands tissue to aid in breast reconstruction.
“We’ve already started this and the project was self-funded,” McClellan said.
McClellan said he believes there is a vast amount of talented people in North Central West Virginia who work in health care to make the new venture a success.
“Our local medical talent is as good as anywhere in the country and this niche local infrastructure will greatly increase the chance of success when getting med tech ideas off the ground,” said McClellan, who co-founded the venture with Ashok Aggarwal and Dr. Justin Chambers. “Entrepreneurs who have innovative ideas to advance the future of healthcare will now have a space at Mon Health and a world-class team to build, prototype and grow those ideas.”
Goldberg said the first step is to get the space renovated for the lab and then to hold an official groundbreaking at a future date.
