WHITE HALL — For six-and-a-half years, Darlena Bragg spent about an hour on Interstate 79 each day commuting to her radiology tech job at WVU Medicine.
Bragg, who lives in White Hall, is now two miles from her new job at the first stand-alone hospital built in 20 years in West Virginia. Bragg has been on board for two weeks at Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital at Middletown Commons. Mon Health invested just under $15 million in the facility that has 10 hospital beds and eight emergency rooms.
“I worked at WVU in Morgantown and I came to Mon Marion because it was a lot closer to home and it was a new experience that I wanted to try and kind of expand and see where this leads,” Bragg said.
In her new role, Bragg will conduct CT scans and X-rays as well as help out in the emergency room and the lab.
“It is exciting … to be a small-based hospital like this right behind the new mall,” Bragg said. “It is exciting and we’ve already had people trying to get in that we’ve had to say, ‘We’re not open yet, you have to go somewhere else.’”
Bragg is among some 65 staff members hired to work in the hospital, which took 364 days to build because Mon Health did not have to construct a new building from the ground up.
Mon Health President and CEO David Goldberg said the original plan was to build in Pleasant Valley, that is, until he received a call from Middletown Commons developer David Biafora, owner of Biafora Holdings LLC, just over a year ago.
“We have never had such positive collaboration from the state to get this [hospital] open in 364 days, on time and under budget meeting every federal and state code requirement and we did it right and we did it as a partnership,” Goldberg said. “There’s a topic called a certificate of need — I’m not going to get into the politics of that today — but it worked. We applied. We got approved. We worked through the process and you have a full-service hospital that’s going to open next Tuesday.”
Biafora told the crowd of some 200 guests at Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony that seeing the hospital open leaves him at a loss for words.
“This facility here is a huge, huge key and to have a neighborhood hospital and everything be new….boy, this is how America works and it’s really, really exciting for everybody to work together like this through the times we’ve been through. We just want to thank everybody and look forward to the future and the other businesses and facilities that we can bring here to Middletown Commons and White Hall,” Biafora said after jokingly admitting he twisted Goldberg’s arm about moving the hospital to White Hall.
The idea for Marion Neighborhood Hospital came about in early 2020 after the shock Fairmont and Marion County experienced with the closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center. The goal, Goldberg has said more than once, is the new hospital will give residents a choice in health care that is close to home.
That message of choice and proximity was echoed Friday by the new hospital’s chairman of the board, Ron Stovash.
“Access to affordable, quality health care is something every community needs in order to thrive,” Stovash said. “Our mission is to enhance the lives of the communities we serve, one patient at a time. Our vision is about care close to home. We are here, we won’t let you down.”
Dr. Jason DeBerry, chief medical informatics officer and radiological physician’s associate for Mon Health, was one of the physicians who attended Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony. He said the hospital fills a void for the residents of Marion County.
“So, what’s nice about this hospital is it kind of bridges the gap where we don’t have coverage providing an outstanding level of care and being able to do — a lot of this — a lot of it through telemedicine. Some of our specialists won’t be onsite here, they’ll actually be doing it through our video platform and seeing patients that way. It allows the community to have access to high-level specialists right here in their hometown,” DeBerry said.
