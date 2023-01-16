MORGANTOWN — The Mon Pathways to Success program is preparing to accept its second cohort of future employees.
The Pathways program is funded by the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust and offers classes, job positions, gas and daily food cards and anything else future employees need to succeed to up to 10 individuals. The program is designed for people who have something preventing them from being able to find a good job — anything from substance use disorder, being unhoused, having a criminal record or simply prioritizing family and missing out on good opportunities.
Mon Health System Director of Talent Acquisition Lotoya Henry-Ojugbana and Mon Health Medical Center Foundation Development Specialist Paulina Nottingham are the two leaders of the program. They attended Leadership Mon and during a meeting, another Mon employee explained how desperately people needed quality jobs. After hearing that, the two came up with the idea for the program and wrote a grant, which was approved in three weeks.
"We still have requirements for health care, right. We have things that we have to require all of our employees — background check and pre-employment drug physical. So with all of that, we came down to a total of 10 people who really were committed, because this program isn't just a handout. We're really trying to make sure we're holding these people up, who are ready to make this transition and change to get back to stability — financially and emotionally.
"We were able to get people into housing, we're able to help people get their kids back, we were able to really just help them have a stable career that they can now grow from entry level positions at Mon Health. And now they can take that and go back to school," Henry-Ojugbana said.
Henry-Ojugbana said they did want any intimidation or barriers stopping potential new employees from being able to interview and be involved in the program.
"When we defined the program, we said, 'OK, we're going to go where they are.' We're not going to have the intimidation of coming into our hospital because we're the employer, we're not going to have the intimidation of, 'Oh, my God, there's technology that's a barrier,' we're not going to have transportation be a barrier," Henry-Ojugbana said.
The program consists of six months of classroom study that covers a variety of topics, including personal finance and saving. Members of the program are also able to receive additional learning opportunities they may need, such as GED courses.
When they began, they had 26 potential employees and by the end of the end of the six months, they offered five program completers a full time job at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. Many of the potential employees did not complete the program due to personal reasons.
Of the five employees who finished, four were living in unsustainable housing or in a shelter when they started the program. Both Henry-Ojugbana and Nottingham said being a part of the program is incredibly humbling and they are looking forward to the upcoming program.
"We're very excited to say that now all four of those individuals who started off in a shelter, couch-surfing or whatever it may be, they all now have sustainable housing. They have their own places and they're flourishing on their own. Not because of this program, necessarily, or anything that Latoya and I have done, but because of simply the support that they got, and the love that they felt.
That was the biggest part that we have found with this program — giving them the tools, and then encouraging them, supporting them being kind of, being the ear that they need to talk to sometimes. It's really been incredible watching just them completely flourish within the hospital," Nottingham said.
The Mon Pathways to Success program takes donations — anything from financial donations to volunteering one's personal time. They are also looking to expand the program out of Monongalia County and to other Mon Health Centers. They are looking to work with partners.
To sign up for the program, donate or for more information, visit the Mon Pathways to Success website.
