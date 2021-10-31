FAIRMONT — Approximately 4,580 Mon Power customers will benefit from a number of power distribution system improvements the company recently completed.
The projects include construction of new lines to connect customers to a backup power feed for faster service restoration, installation of voltage regulators to improve power restoration capabilities, and proactive replacement of overhead equipment to enhance service reliability for customers.
“These strategic improvements support our efforts to provide safe and reliable electric service to our customers, helping to reduce the frequency and duration of power outages across our service area,” President of FirstEnergy West Virginia Operations Jim Myers said.
In Marion, Mineral and Wetzel counties, Mon Power installed new overhead equipment, such as crossarms and insulators, to enhance reliability for 1,554 customers in the Hundred area, 1,054 customers in the Elk Garden area and 330 customers in the Doolin Run area.
Also in Marion County, crews constructed a new power line that ties 583 customers in the Bunners Ridge area to an alternate circuit. The new power line will help reduce the duration of an outage by switching customers to a backup line for faster service restoration.
In Doddridge and Monongalia counties, Mon Power made improvements to existing lines that tie customers to alternate circuits, providing backup power in the event of a power outage. The improvements will help reduce the duration of power outages for 227 customers in the West Union area and 559 customers in the Toms Run area.
Mon Power installed new bidirectional voltage regulators to improve power restoration capabilities for approximately 153 customers in the Frametown area and 120 customers in the Grantsville area in Braxton and Calhoun counties. Going forward, when customers experience an outage, these voltage regulators help ensure that backup power from an alternate circuit flows in the proper direction.
Mon Power is working on additional reliability projects that are scheduled for completion in late 2021 and early 2022. The company also continues to clear vegetation around nearly 5,700 miles of power lines as part of its 2021 tree trimming program. Maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment and removing dead or diseased trees can help reduce the frequency and duration of power outages, especially those due to severe weather.
Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties.
