MONONGAH − A cadre of fifth graders at Monongah Middle School just completed a five-week lesson in responsibility.
Starting out with eggs and an incubator, 20 students learned about the life cycle of chickens through a program sponsored by West Virginia University Extension. Students watched over the eggs as they incubated and at the end of the five weeks, 15 students were able to take a chick home.
WVU Extension is a resource that prioritizes providing knowledge, programs and expertise to West Virginians. Meadoe Richards works to provide programs and information about agriculture at libraries, after-school programs and middle schools throughout Marion County as a WVU Extension student-worker. She has been teaching the fifth graders on Wednesdays for the past five weeks.
Over the course of the program, students learned what conditions need to occur perfectly for eggs to become chicks and what happens after they grow into chickens. The lesson on March 30 focused on where chicken nuggets come from — how they are produced, what jobs are a part of the process and how they get to stores and restaurants.
“A lot of kids don’t actually realize where their food comes from, so I think it’s important to teach them that,” Richards said.
While the eggs that the students had been watching over did not end up hatching, Richards and WVU Extension didn’t want the students to leave empty handed. She wanted to make sure at least the first 15 students who filled out a permission slip were able to take a chick home, so they purchased chicks for students at Tractor Supply.
“The chicks are so adorable and fluffy,” student Jerry Broscious said.
Fellow student Ellie Cunningham said she had never done anything like this before.
“It’s very cool because we get to interact with the chickens. Normally, they’d be in a box and we’d get to look at them and that would be it, but we actually get to touch them and really participate,” Cunningham said.
“I like it because I’m a big animal person, so I like learning about them and I like that we get to take them home too,” Aurora Ramsey said.
Brielle Sphon was somewhat familiar with chickens because her family has a small flock.
“I really love chickens. I have eight at home and sometimes they’ll greet me when I come home from school. I’ve loved birds since I was little,” Sphon said.
Their science and social studies teacher, Tim Ridenour, said that the WVU Extension Program has really helped the students learn more about animals and the life cycle, which is part of fifth grade curriculum. He said the students enjoyed having Richards explain everything to them and they’ve been learning a lot. He said he doesn’t have an agriculture background, so this program has been a great opportunity for everyone to learn new things.
At the end of Wednesday’s lesson, students were allowed to hold a chick for a few minutes before Richards left for the day. She will return to the school one last time on Monday before the students take their chick home. She will re-explain how to properly take care of the chicks and the students will participate in an egg drop.
Richards said she loves working with the students and is looking forward to working on her next Extension program.
