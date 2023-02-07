James Androuais, a repairman for the McShane Bell Company, worked from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday to repair the Monongah Mine Disaster memorial bell, which stopped working three years ago after it was struck by lightning. The bell will ring at 10:28 a.m. every day to commemorate the explosion that occurred at 10:28 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 1907.