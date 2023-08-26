FAIRMONT — Commerce opportunities abound now that the Monongahela River is part of the U.S. Marine Highway Program.
Both the Mon and the Allegheny rivers received their marine highway route designations on Aug. 17. The route, designated M-79, will run through Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and opens up grants for development of the route up to eligible entities.
“Technically barges can handle something up to 1,500 tons of cargo,” Bill Austin, executive director of the Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization, said. “It’s something on the order of 50 or more freight trucks worth of capacity. That’s a lot of capacity. That’s 50 to 75 trucks taken off the road by one barge.”
The Marine Highway Program is the U.S. Department of Transportation’s attempt to increase the use of the country’s waterways for commerce. The benefits to using rivers to transport goods through the interior is that it reduces congestion on roads and also allows products to be moved more efficiently, which Austin said also allows lower product prices and increases competition in the market. It’s especially beneficial for the area, which produces a lot of aggregates, or in layman’s terms, rocks.
The designation doesn’t increase any legal capacity or traffic restriction to allow increased use. The river is already used by companies like Greer Limestone, West Virginia’s largest producer of limestone, to ship its product on barges to other destinations. Rather, it acknowledges that the river is underused as a method of transportation and encourages local industry to develop their river based infrastructure in order to increase the use of the river as a form of transit.
“We would like to start working on the diversification of freight,” Mary Anne Bucci, executive director of the Port of Pittsburgh Commission, said. “So moving freight that’s not moving today. Whether it be box freight or palletized freight, we’d like to work with Morgantown and see if we can find freight, moving between Pittsburgh and Morgantown, or within the two regions that currently isn’t moving today.”
Emily Muzzarelli, Morgantown’s assistant city manager, was one of the leads who worked from the Morgantown side to get the designation for the river. The city began the application through a court in Pittsburgh. However, the legislation responsible for managing the river highway system recently changed to not allow a city to be one of the applicants. It required a metropolitan planning organization to apply. At that point the MMMPO stepped in to continue the application process.
Muzzarelli said that some of the types of commerce that is done in Morgantown made the designation really attractive. There is a lot of bulk river commerce that already takes place with limestone and coal, and there’s also an industrial park which is right on the river. Increasing the river’s usage will help decrease the number of vehicles on the road and give businesses multiple ways to get their products to market. It’s especially important in a mountain state, where the roads can be challenging.
“A lot of the roads in West Virginia and surrounding communities weren’t necessarily built to handle the amount of traffic from increased shipping of goods,” she said. “But you could put the equivalent quantity of trucks onto like a single barge on the rivers, so you’re not impacting wear and tear on your roadways or bridges and with the vehicles by putting them on the river.”
Muzzarelli said that current recreational usage won’t be impacted. Even with the increased amount of traffic, she doesn’t foresee an extremely heavy amount of usage. The way traffic is directed on the river already separates commercial and recreational traffic.
Austin said the next step for the MMMPO is to advertise that grants are now available. Austin, Muzzarelli and Bucci are all excited by the possibilities that the new designation holds. Austin said it will take time for the benefits of the designation to really reach the area. He projects anywhere between two and three years before they do.
“It’s funny, in transportation we like to move things quickly, but getting things done in the transportation world is sometimes slow,” he said.
