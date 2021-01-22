MORGANTOWN — Cars coiled and curved up a hidden roadway as people waited in line to be given a vaccine that would change their lives.
Steadily, the line grew longer, exhaust pipes smoking as residents waited in the cold winter sunshine Thursday. Transporters offered wheelchairs for patients, wheeling them in the doorway. There, tables of nurses donned personal protective equipment, masked and gowned with a pile of cotton balls slated to hit the arms of those who waited for their COVID-19 vaccine.
MaryWade Burnside of the Monongalia County Health Department said on Dec. 30, Gov. Jim Justice said to begin vaccinating people 80 and older. The first vaccine clinic put together at the beginning January included 100 doses. In the week alone, 600 vaccines were administer.
“We kind of had some infrastructure in place to do things like this,” she said.
The Morgantown Readiness Center on Army Band Way hosted the hopeful vaccine recipients, while student and staff nurses from WVU administered the shots.
Burnside said the Pfizer vaccine takes longer to prepare given it must be thawed and reconstituted. The Moderna vaccine needs to be thawed and swirled. Thursday, 840 people received the vaccine, the largest vaccination event hosted by the Monongalia County Health Department in a single day.
Residents from Monongalia, Marion, Preston and Taylor counties were able to get their vaccines in the multi-county effort. Burnside said it’s great to get the vaccine out to people but there is still a long way to go.
“I hope people understand and be patient that we are trying to get to everybody as fast as we can going by the priorities that the governor has laid out,” she said.
She said once people get their vaccine, a lot of them have expressed gratefulness on social media.
Laurie Theeke and Joanna Watson, who is the director of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program at WVU were on the front lines Thursday. Theeke, who is the director of the Ph.D program at the School of Nursing volunteered her time and helped Watson register, transport and vaccinate guests.
“Everybody’s hopeful, and the people, they’re so thankful to be able to get here. I’ve had people sit here and cry and say ‘thank you, thank you, thank you,’” said Watson.
Theeke said people are so grateful, especially the seniors who have been given the vaccine. She said they have been afraid and isolated because of the virus.
“To see these seniors coming out. They get out for a bit and they feel like they are able to do something to help themselves and to get out of this pandemic and survive it, it’s really been moving and meaningful,” said Theeke.
Clad in a white coat, David Bohnke and his wife Mary Layman from Fairmont said the vaccine was an easy feat.
“I’m 82 and I had to run all the way from Fairmont to get here,” said Bohnke.
He said he was excited to finally be vaccinated and it made him feel more secure.
“We will continue the lifestyle we had with the masks and social distancing and isolating ourselves until there’s community immunity,” said Bohnke.
Layman, who was once a nurse, said she had filled out forms everywhere and had been waiting to receive the vaccine for about a month. Layman said she is looking forward to doing things they couldn’t do before.
