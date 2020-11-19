CLARKSBURG — A Morgantown man pled guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to a federal firearms possession charge, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Twenty-six-year-old Marquise Hicks faces one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug offense. Powell said Hicks admitted to having a 9-millimeter pistol while in possession of marijuana in August 2019 in Monongalia County.
Hicks faces up to five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Monongalia County Probation Office investigated.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.
