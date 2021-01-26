MORGANTOWN — Two entities that usually compete for health care patients are teaming up to step up COVID vaccinations in Monongalia County.
Mon Health System and WVU Medicine are joining forces with the Monongalia County Health Department and the Monongalia County Commission to establish a COVID vaccine center at the old Sears store in the Morgantown Mall at 9520 Mall Rd.
“I’m excited to see these three entities in Monongalia County come together for such an important cause,” said Samuel A. Chico III, chairman of the Monongalia County Board of Health. “We’re using the best assets of each group, and it’s really going to be a game changer for us and the people we serve to bring the pandemic under control. We welcome other communities who would like to rapidly vaccinate their population to join this alliance.”
The leadership of all the entities stressed the importance of pursuing a unified and integrated approach across the region.
“Coming together as one to combat this virus is imperative,” said Sean P. Sikora, a Monongalia County Commissioner. “By leveraging the combined strength of WVU Medicine and Mon Health System, as well as the expertise of the Mon County Health Department, we will ensure we are all aligned, organized, and operating in the most efficient manner possible.”
The consolidated clinic will build upon the momentum that has started across the region to vaccinate citizens. For example, on Jan. 21, 840 residents from Marion, Mon and Preston counties received the COVID vaccine at the Morgantown Readiness Center near the municipal airport and another clinic is scheduled at the same location On Jan. 28 is already booked due to a vibrant waiting list of residents age 65 and older who want the vaccine.
“We’re encouraged that we now have a larger infrastructure and commitment of resources and workforce so that this should be one of the premiere vaccination clinics in the state,” said Lee B. Smith, executive director and health officer for the Mon County Health Department. “At the end of last week, MCHD had administered 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, so we are excited to lead this effort.”
As vaccine supplies become more readily available, the vaccine “super clinic” will be able to vaccinate 4,000 people per day, according to a press release.
“The only way this pandemic ends is by vaccinating our way out of it,” said Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System. “Together, we are building a sustainable operation that can vaccinate as many West Virginians as quickly as possible – there’s just no other way to do it.”
On Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported that 169,227 residents have received the first COVID vaccination, while another 43,648 residents have had both shots.
“We are energized by the ongoing collaboration of our Health Department, Health Systems, and state and local leaders to address this pandemic head on and continue to put the safety of our communities first,” said David S. Goldberg, Mon Health System president and CEO. “This is the best way to put as many boots on the ground to support Gov. Justice’s efforts to protect and vaccinate all West Virginians. Every West Virginian should be ready and willing to get this vaccine – it’s safe; it works; and it’s the quickest way for us to get back to normal.”
The clinic will continue to operate daily based on the amount of vaccines made available through the federal and state governments. Last week, Gov. Jim Justice said he wanted anyone 65 or older to get the vaccine. People who want to be notified when vaccine is available should visit www.wvumedicine.org/vaccine, and fill out the online form. Once they are notified that more vaccine is available, they can schedule their appointments on the same website.
Residents can also call 833-795-SHOT (833-795-7468) to schedule an appointment. As in the past, the clinic will not accept any walk-in appointments, and patients must present a valid West Virginia ID or U.S. passport and a utility bill with a West Virginia address to verify West Virginia residence.
“I want to thank all these incredible organizations for their leadership as we work together to provide vaccines and save lives in North Central West Virginia and across our entire state,” Gov. Justice said. “I hope we can expand this ‘superhub’ model statewide so that we can efficiently vaccinate as many West Virginians as possible. West Virginia leads the nation in distributing COVID-19 vaccines because we know how to work together, using a common-sense approach, to get things done.”
