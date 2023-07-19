FAIRMONT — After months of preparation, the Marion Regional Development Corp. unveiled its one-year strategic action plan during a meeting Tuesday, with aims of renewing the county’s economic base and bringing new jobs and investment.
Chuck Sexton, CEO of Next Move Group — an economic development consultant group based in St. Louis, Montana — was hired in early April to develop the plan, funded by an EQT Foundation grant of $10,000.
At an April community visit, Next Move Group found that, in recent years, the MRDC has lost funding and community support, which has produced difficulties surrounding “staffing, data management, real estate development, [and] marketing,” according to the plan.
Now, the strategic action plan aims to remedy issues the MRDC has been facing, and lay the groundwork for future development and financial success.
“I felt like this plan needed to focus on what I consider the foundational elements of an economic development organization,” Sexton said. “These are not the only things you’re supposed to do, but these are the things you have to have as a base, because you can’t build a house without a solid foundation.”
The plan is broken into five key strategies that provide a step-by-step approach to revitalizing the MRDC.
The plan’s first strategy requires developing a funding model for the MRDC, which aims to attract public and private dollars that will provide a bedrock for the organization’s broader development efforts.
The plan also recommends that the MRDC convert to a 501©(3) organization, which would allow private citizens, corporations, and foundations to donate to it while also taking tax deductions for their charitable contributions.
Sexton emphasized that a key next step for the MRDC is hiring a full-time director with an extensive professional background in economic development.
“In order to really move the needle in Marion County, you have to have someone who wakes up every single day and lives and breathes the success of that community,” Sexton said. “They have to be the champion quarterback.”
The plan also underscores the importance of maintaining a database of current real estate development, with additional analyses to assess whether properties are fit for development.
This step is “critical” because “you need to understand where you are,” Sexton said. “You need to understand what your property can do,” he said.
This also relates to the plan’s fourth strategy, which encourages the MRDC to aggregate data on labor, industry, and manufacturing in the region. The final strategy is to develop an aggressive marketing strategy, which requires using online tools and marketing to connect with other industry leaders.
In closing, Sexton emphasized the importance of flexibility and pursuing avenues left unexplored — even potentially combining with Harrison County’s economic development organization to create a two-county agency.
Sexton emphasized that inter-county collaboration on economic development works well “in situations like this, where there’s so much shared, from the interstate to the assets to the airport.”
With the plan laid out, MRDC officials are optimistic they can now return the organization to its former glory.
“We’ve got a great historical record, but times have changed, circumstances have changed,” said Nick Fantasia, MRDC president.
Fantasia noted that, while Marion County has already focused significant resources on business park projects, it now must focus on developing land for specific sites and individual projects. “For this organization to continue doing its job — that is, [to] create jobs in Marion County — we’ve got to work in this new world.”
Allen Staggers, interim executive director of MRDC, was executive director when the organization received its EQT grant. Staggers was a key proponent of developing the plan, noting that the organization has not had one in recent history.
“We need a strategic plan, but we need something very focused, very short-term to get us to the next step,” he said.
Now, Staggers got to see the funding applied to the organization’s future, and he and Fantasia are both very high on Sexton’s potential to make a difference in Marion County.
Fantasia noted that Sexton pulled his ideas from what has worked in other rural Southern counties, which makes him more confident in the plan. “Our hope is to use some plays from [Sexton’s] playbook,” he said.
In the immediate future, Fantasia hopes to fund a full-time executive director, something the MRDC has not done in recent years.
“Those individuals exist in West Virginia,” he said. “It’s my hope that we can put a funding model together,” and “capture a local who has some expertise and can help this organization move into a new area of successful economic development.”
