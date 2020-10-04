WHITE HALL — Stephen Perrotti remembers the first time he tasted a sip of wine.
“My first taste of wine was when I was about four-years-old. My grandma had a lot of grandchildren. Ours was a large Italian family,” said Perrotti. “She’d gather the grandchildren around the table when we were toddlers. She’d give us each a little glass of wine along with one of those hard cookies, biscotti. She’d tell us to dip the cookie in the wine. And we’d eat.”
Six decades later, Perrotti’s wine appreciation continues unabated as the owner of the newly-opened MonValley Vineyards in White Hall.
His grandmother’s picture adorns every bottle of “Antoinette (Grandma’s Wine),” which is now available at MonValley Vineyard’s Wine Cellar, at 3118 Fairmont Ave.
Visitors to MonValley Vineyard’s Wine Cellar can enjoy up to three free one-ounce samples. Bottles are priced from $11-16 and specialty foods that accompany wines are also sold.
Within a year and upon license being granted to consume on premises, a wine drinking area with music and light food fare such as charcuterie boards will be offered.
Perrotti’s daughter, Roberta Mauller, manages the wine shop.
“It’s my father’s retirement dream and my future,” she said.
MonValley Vineyards now bottles an array of different types of wine, each of them made in White Hall.
“We have 17 different wines right now. Our niche is when we run out of one type, we’re going to bring in a whole new one. We have seasonal releases. Come, say, January, we’ll put out a cranberry Moscato, an apple Moscato, a Malbec. Then come spring, we’ll have a whole other release of wines,” Mauller said.
MonValley Vineyard’s Wine Cellar was fully-stocked and ready-to-pour when it opened earlier this year. The COVID-19 pandemic, though, spoiled its debut.
“We opened Feb. 1, 2020. And we closed five weeks later because of the coronavirus,” Mauller said. “We’re now reopened and we’re starting to market our product. We’re not going to have a grand opening because that’s just not us.”
Perrotti made his first homegrown batch of wine in 1984 at his then-new home in White Hall. Twenty years later, in 2004, he planted his first grapevines on a slope in his backyard.
“Grapes take about 15 years to reach maturity, almost like a human,” he said. “So we waited. By March of 2016, everything was in place to make wine. That spring I got my permit.”
The winery’s construction was completed in January 2017. It overlooks the vineyard on the hillside below, which grows Catawba and Niagara vines. By May 2017, wine-making began.
Juice for wines is brought in from all over the world. He is importing 55-gallon drums of juices from California, the Great Lakes region, Chile, Italy and South Africa. Grapes from Australia will soon be added.
Aging is done is the winery’s cold-storage room where the temperature is continually 57-degrees Fahrenheit. Wines sit in 122-gallon stainless-steel vats in the cold-storage room, biding their time until it's ready for bottling.
Grape-growing and wine-making, of course, require patience.
“I’m not Jesus. I can’t just touch it and turn it into wine. A good wine takes time. A three-year-old red wine is getting near a good maturity, but a white wine takes only 18 to 24 months. If you want what I consider to be a good wine, you’ve got to give it some time to age,” Perrotti said.
Alex Mauller, Roberta’s husband and Perrotti’s son-in-law, worked to construct the MonValley Vineyard’s Wine Cellar and assist with its daily operation. He said he’s pleased with the venue today.
“The entire wine-making process is definitely a labor of love. It’s very labor intensive. But after all that work, it’s awesome to have the final product,” Alex Mauller said.
For more information on MonValley Vineyards, visit monvalleyvineyards.com.
The shop’s hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4:15-7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
