FAIRMONT — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit a year ago, Mon Power employees were deemed essential workers.
A year later Mon Power officials learned that private businesses were being supplied with the vaccine. So, they wrote letters to the state and conducted an internal survey for employees who live or work in West Virginia to see how many of them would be interested in getting the vaccine, said spokesman Will Boye.
“We had over 600 employees respond that they would be interested so you know I think we’ve got a lot of folks from Fairmont and other parts of the state as well,” said Boye.
Boye said safety is a core value for the company and it’s fantastic that they can keep their employees safe from COVID-19.
“I think that it’s safety but it’s health. We want to keep each other healthy and the employees here have been essential employees throughout this whole thing, so they’ve been working since day one,” said Jim Myers, president of West Virginia Operations.
Some employees have had the chance to work from home but many of the frontline employees cannot.
“We’ve kept them in small pods where the exposure would be less to each other but we’ve been doing it since day one and we wanted to do whatever we could to help facilitate the distribution of the vaccine,” said Myers.
Myers said if the company could help the state by taking one batch of 600-plus doses and getting them in the arms of essential workers then that’s what he wanted to do. If employees get their first dose through Mon Power they will also receive their second through the company.
“We’ve got linemen, who you know, they can’t work from home, you’ve got call center employees and they can’t do their job entirely at home. Folks who work in control centers, who when we have outages they’re in the control centers and deploying different personnel to outages. They have to be in the control center,” said Boye.
Myers said he was grateful to see employees receive the vaccination. First Energy and Mon Power have been doing everything they can since day one to keep employees safe and healthy, he said.
“This is just one more thing we’re able to do to help facilitate getting the vaccine out so it is very exciting and it’s a good feeling to know that we’re able to do this for the employees,” said Myers.
Myers actually canceled his vaccine appointment through the state to receive his vaccine on Tuesday at work instead.
Matthew Poulton, a lineman from Parkersburg, who received his vaccine Tuesday, said it was easy. After receiving the first dose, employees were asked to wait 15 minutes to make sure they did not have a bad initial reaction.
“Last year, I traveled all over the United States with hurricanes and stuff so I’m ready to do it. Hopefully we’ll be able to go out of town and work some more this year. It won’t be an issue and we won’t have to think about it,” he said.
He said working as he has through the pandemic, some people haven’t said too much about it but others don’t even want people to come up on their front porch due to the risk of COVID.
“I really feel we take it every day as it is,” he said.
He said he did have a little bit more peace of mind now that he’s vaccinated, but wasn’t too worried since he’s relatively healthy.
“Whatever it takes to get back to normal. I have young kids at home and elderly grandparents,” he said.
