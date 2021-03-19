MORGANTOWN — For Brian Butcher, being homeless is personal.
Now candidate for the 7th ward seat on Morgantown City Council, Butcher spent some time being homeless while living in Huntington.
Three candidates for the city council came together at the site of the former Diamond Village, a homeless encampment in Morgantown, to unveil their ideas for housing in Morgantown.
These ideas include eviction moratoriums and Right to Housing ordinances that would shift city resources from evictions toward safe and affordable housing.
“Why is it in this day and age of untold wealth and efficiency and production that we let homelessness beset people,” said Butcher.
Butcher joined with 5th ward candidate Marly Ynuigues and 3rd ward candidate Ixya Vega to bring attention to the homelessness crisis in Morgantown.
“We think it’s a huge issue in this city. It was the No. 1 issue in 2016 when we polled residents,” said Butcher.
West Virginia Can’t Wait, a grassroots effort, is working with the candidates and Butcher said he wants to be sure the people of Morgantown know they have a plan that meets their needs.
“We’re just looking for progressive people to run for all of these offices and make sure that we have a people’s government. That’s the No. 1 priority for West Virginia Can’t Wait,” said Butcher.
Butcher pledged that he would address the homelessness crisis in Morgantown. He said the three candidates would shift towards housing resources that will save the city money, law enforcement hours of work, and make the city safer.
He said upon returning to Morgantown 10 years ago, that most regular people were priced out of living in the city. He cited his own personal experience, moving into an apartment at a student apartment complex.
“[That] condition of the housing market in Morgantown persists to this day. We need proven, efficient and dignified ways to increase our housing stock so as to get the Morgantown housing market under control,” said Butcher.
Butcher proposed a Homestead ordinance that requires landlords to upkeep their properties and for abandoned properties to be filled.
“We need strong partners across state and county government to make sure that we can create enough housing to actually meet the demands across all sectors of the housing market,” said Butcher.
Ynuigues said there is so much that can be done for Morgantown and said the city is not at the whim of developer prices.
“Morgantown city government can make a difference through planning and zoning policy,” said Ynuigues.
She stated she served on city council in Elkins, as well as served on a planning commission and said she has seen what it takes to toss out zoning from the 1950s and rebuild from scratch.
Vega said many students and professionals face rising housing costs in Morgantown. She said she remembered having to move several times because her housing was too expensive.
“Landlords understand that students have the security of student loans and their families to pay for rent and they increase prices to profit from taking advantage of students,” said Vega.
She said many students are forced to live in rundown apartments without someone to advocate for their rights.
“If we work together to educate tenants of their rights we’re able to hold code violators accountable,” said Vega.
Butcher said many people may feel they don’t have any rights and they simply pay rent and are beholden to whatever landlords state.
“Unfortunately, they don’t have a right to a certain price apartment, but the market dictates that and that’s what we’re going to try to help address, at least here in Morgantown,” said Butcher.
