MORGANTOWN — Two Morgantown sisters have reached the pinnacle of Girl Scouts.
Eighteen-year-old Amelia Cox and 15-year-old Olivia Cox are winners of the esteemed Gold Award.
According to a press release, the Girl Scout Gold Award “acknowledges the power behind each Gold Award Girl Scout’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others.”
Olivia said she has always liked helping her community and decided to do her project at the beginning of quarantine. She had an idea for people to be able to come together playing chess and checkers outdoors. The outdoor activity would ensure people could safely socially distance at Coopers Rock.
“I had to come up with the idea and then we contacted park rangers at Coopers Rock Forest,” said Olivia.
Then, logs were cut down and were sanded and stained. Olivia said the game boards will be put out when the weather gets warmer.
“Girls Scouts is really fun and it’s really nice to help them community while I’m with my friends and remember things like that,” said Olivia.
She said it was really great to be awarded the Gold Award. She said she knew if she put in the work she would receive such a high honor.
“She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place,” said Beth Casey, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.
Amelia’s project revolved around renovating the playroom at Scott’s Run Settlement House. She said there were a lot more people at the beginning of the pandemic who needed food because they had lost their jobs or had been furloughed.
“They were having to bring their kids in while they were getting food and their kids had nowhere to go while they were getting their food,” said Amelia.
She got into contact with Scott’s Run and asked if they needed help with renovations. She said a lot of planning went into the project. She said she spent an entire day cleaning and went around town gathering donations of toys and supplies. She also supplied stuffed bunnies for kids to take home with them.
“We’re allowed to claim eight hours of planning [the project] but a lot more than that goes into it,” said Amelia.
Amelia said it was really neat doing the project at the same time as her sister. She said it feels really good to help in a time of need.
“We’re pretty supportive of each other most of the time,” said Amelia.
Amelia said the project has been really fulfilling and she was happy to help people during the pandemic.
“I’m coming to the end of my Girl Scout experience and I’m just really happy that I’ve had the opportunity to be in it so long with such great people. I’ve made some really good friends through Girl Scouts,” said Amelia.
Amelia said going for the Gold Award is definitely a personal decision and most Girl Scouts don’t try to achieve it.
“It definitely is a big goal,” said Amelia.
