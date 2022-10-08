MORGANTOWN — The Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown will begin a $5 million expansion project, adding 11 rooms by 2023.
On Friday morning, community leaders, guests from CONSOL Energy and Ronald McDonald House Morgantown employees gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the project, which is supported by a $2 million donation from CONSOL Cares Foundation.
“I believe this is something that’s going to be instrumental in how we go forward and what we construct here. This may only be the beginning,” CONSOL Energy CEO Jimmy Brock said.
The expansion will include renovations to the building, which was established nearly 32 years ago to the day on Oct. 9, 1990. An elevator and redesigned entrance will be added to make the building more accessible. Additionally, the lobby and specialty program spaces will receive state-of-the-art enhancements and the number of available rooms will be increased from 16 to 27. The project should begin by the end of 2022 or early 2023 according to CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Pittsburgh and Morgantown Eleanor Reigel.
The average time a family spends at the Ronald McDonald House is 20 days, but it varies case by case. The bed-and-breakfast style facility is available for families and parents that have a child receiving serious medical treatment. There will be no point during the construction that the Ronald McDonald House will close, which is a priority to Reigel.
“With a beautiful new hospital next door and the one in Pittsburgh, the families can stay bedside even for that short period of time until we can get them in and get them comfortable. It’s just a huge difference. Both (Ronald McDonald) houses are located very close to their hospitals, so they are literally five minutes from their child. When I think about that, I really can’t ask for more because the child has to be their focus and our focus is the same,” Reigel said.
The upgrades to the house are timely, as WVU Medicine just cut the ribbon on a brand new 150-bed, $215 million children’s hospital on the campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Callie Taylor, mother of Ozzie, who was born at 29 weeks and needed several blood transfusions due to severe anemia, celebrated the expansion of the Ronald McDonald House and being able to go home after and extended stay on Friday.
“Knowing I could spend everyday with my Ozzie truly was a weight off of my shoulders. Knowing I had a place to stay was enough, but (The Ronald McDonald House) goes above and beyond with material necessities and even meals. Today, after 54 days of staying here, we are going home,” Taylor said.
CONSOL vice President Todd Moore shared a similar story, but as a CONSOL employee for over 42 years, the donation meant a lot to him. At six years old, Moore’s son had a hemispherectomy, a procedure that removed half of his brain, in 2002. The surgery was performed at the Cleveland Clinic, one of three places in the country that conducted the experimental procedure. His son, Brian spent 30 days in the ICU and Moore and his family were able to stay at the Ronald McDonald House in Cleveland.
“I cannot express how proud I am to work at a company like CONSOL Energy that realizes how a major donation and partnership with Ronald McDonald House will help other families like ours in their time of need for decades to come,” Moore said.
For more information on the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown, visit their website or call 304-598-0050.
