MORGANTOWN — Kim Matuga takes caregiving beyond her own home and family, and extends it to the families who need it the most.
PACE Enterprises, an organization that helps individuals with disabilities find independence, invited staff and family together Wednesday night to honor Matuga as only the fourth recipient of their Helping Hand Award.
“We [at PACE] wanted to recognize a caregiver in the community, they’re kind of the unsung heroes who work with disabilities,” PACE Director of Development Bob Pirner said. “Folks look at what someone with a disability has overcome, but behind that ‘overcome’ is a caregiver. Kim just exemplifies what that caregiver looks like.”
Kim’s life changed when she gave birth to her son Dylan after just 20 weeks in gestation. At birth Dylan weighed one pound, 10 ounces and was given just a five percent chance to live through his first 48 hours.
This year, Dylan celebrated his 31st birthday.
“He’s had numerous health issues, numerous surgeries... we’ve been through a lot together,” Kim said. “If it wasn’t for Dylan, I wouldn’t be the advocate that I am, I wouldn’t be the teacher that I’ve been.”
After Dylan’s birth, Kim decided to commit her life to being that caregiver, not just for her son, but for all the families in the area who have children with disabilities. She said it was Dylan who inspired her to go back to school to earn her master’s degree in special education.
The last 16 years, Kim has worked in Monongalia County Schools as a special education teacher. She currently serves as a preschool special needs teacher at Ridgedale Elementary.
“You really see things from both sides of the fence. You see it as a caregiver at home and you see it as a... professional. It gives you a really unique perspective,” Kim said. “It really helps you empathize with families and understand their needs.”
Kim is also active with PACE and its involvement in Dylan’s life. Through PACE, Dylan is able to have a job, have friends and earn a paycheck. But Pirner said the credit belongs to Kim.
“Twenty-four hours a day, Kim provides that care and makes sure her son is successful and independent in his life and can achieve his maximum level of achievement,” Pirner said. “She’s a tireless advocate. Lots of parents who have little kids with disabilities lean on Kim for advice, that too is one of the things that lead to her receiving this award.”
Kim wasn’t about to undersell PACE’s roll in the community. PACE operates across West Virginia with offices in Morgantown, Fairmont, Grafton and Charleston and enables individuals with disabilities to be independent.
“In the past, people with disabilities — like my son — once they ‘aged out’ of those services there was nothing. They just went home and sat.” Kim said. “With PACE and similar organizations they get somewhere to go and a purpose in life... it’s everything. Without a place like this he’d have nowhere to be.”
The award was presented at PACE’s facility in Mylan Park in Morgantown in a room with a few staff from PACE and Kim’s family and friends. She was given a plaque and a check for $500.
After the presentation, Dylan spoke up and asked, “Is mom going to take that home?” The room broke into laughter. “You better hang that on the wall,” Dylan said.
“I sure will,” Kim said.
To find out more about PACE and its services, visit www.PACEenterprises.org.
