FAIRMONT — For Ryan Rutherford, it began with an invitation he received in the U.S. mail in the fall of 2017.
The American Legion Mountaineer Boys State had invited him to an informational session at North Marion High where he was a junior at the time.
“I thought it seemed cool. They said we’d have the opportunity to kind of build our own government and see how everything is ran throughout — I feel like being a citizen of the United States I should know and have a good understanding about how everything is ran,” said Rutherford, who graduates in May from West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fishery resources with an emphasis on wildlife.
Rutherford was invited to attend Mountaineer Boys State along with other peers at his school because he fit the American Legion’s criteria. Students must be a junior, referred by a school principal, teacher or counselor, have at least a 2.75 grade point average and demonstrate leadership and have been involved in community service.
“It’s a great experience if you do take it seriously,” Rutherford said.
By the time the summer of 2018 came around, Rutherford and his peers had attended an in-depth pre-event orientation session before heading to Jackson’s Mill for the weeklong adventure.
“For one week, it’s the 51st state of the Union,” Mountaineer Boys State Randall Kocsis Area Representative said. “And, for one week, those young men can run that state however they see fit within a few parameters.”
Mountaineer Boys State, as well as Rhododendron Girls State mirrors West Virginia government while at the same time offering teens a chance to learn the ins and outs of various career fields ranging from journalism to corrections officer, emergency medical services, attorney and law enforcement officer.
“The motto of Boys State is to teach good government through participation,” Kocsis said. “Boys State is apolitical — we are not pushing any political ideology.”
West Virginia was the second state in the U.S. to obtain a Boys State charter from the American Legion, which created the program by World War I veterans in 1935 to counter the socialism-inspired Young Pioneer Camps.
“This program is about God and country, two things everyone should know about,” Kocsis said.
West Virginia Boys State leaders modified their program in 1998 after launching “The Movement for Improvement” after visiting Buckeye Boys State in neighboring Ohio.
“We borrowed some of their ideas and modified them to fit our needs at Mountaineer Boys State,” he said. “We expanded to include eight or nine more career paths. We began giving students the bar exam if they seek to become an attorney or judge during the week at Boys State.
“The Movement for Improvement really rounded out our state and made it a whole lot of fun for our participants.”
“Boys can run for sheriff, be police chiefs and learn how to conduct a forensic investigation,” Kocsis said. “And the kids who chose to be a journalist for the week get to cover the mock crimes. Last year, we had a jail break.”
He said, that in 2018 and 2019, Marion County had the highest number of teens attend Boys State out of West Virginia’s 55 counties, which serves as sort of a point of pride for Kocsis and his colleagues.
For Rutherford, when he got to Jackson’s Mill, he was torn between being a Division of Natural Resources officer or a judge.
“So, I had to take the bar exam, first thing,” Rutherford said. “I did well. I was one of the top 10%, I believe.”
Teens get to run for office, pay filing fees and accept campaign donations if they want to run for House of Delegates or the West Virginia Senate or a local elected office and, in doing so, learn how those governmental offices fit in what he had described as “good government.”
“These young men have a chance to do a job that they would really want to do in real life,” Kocsis said.
Police can give tickets for moving violations, open container, running a stop sign or driving on the wrong side of the road. While teens are not allowed to bring vehicles to Jackson’s Mill, their bodies serve as their cars for the week, and can be cited for seatbelt law violations and they have to get their vehicle inspected.
“Every traffic violation carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 minutes of confinement in our corrections department,” Kocsis said.
Teens can also get paid for winning any of the different sports competitions held during the week. They also form a choir and a band during the week and host a talent show. In other words, they create a micro-society.
This year, Mountaineer Boys State and Rhododendron Girls State will take their legislators that were elected among each group of teens and travel to the West Virginia Capitol building in Charleston to meet with elected officials and get to go into the legislative chambers and hold a session on June 16. Both sessions will run June 11-16 with Girls State being held at Davis&Elkins College.
“This will mark the first time that ALMBS and RGS have worked together on legislative and state matters,” Kocsis said. “It’s pretty historic, I think.”
“We have come to realize that this generation wants to learn all that they can ...but they also want to learn from each other,” Rhododendron Girls State Director Rosemary Thomas said.
And aside from making a group of new friends, there are other benefits of taking part in Boys State. The teen who receives the Highest Award is selected to attend Boys Nation, which focuses on the federal government and is held simultaneously with Girls Nation.
Boys and Girls State graduates get extra points added to their applications in the event they apply to one of the U.S. military service academies and they also have access to a $2,000 scholarship provided by the American Legion, which Rutherford was awarded.
“The American Legion Mountaineer Boys State and Rhododendron Girls State are spectacular opportunities that not everyone avails themselves of,” Kocsis said. “It truly is a week that shapes a lifetime.”
He said when he went to Boys State, he will never forget how World War I veteran Rat Thom, who was volunteering for the week “told the boys to go home and tell your parents you love them.”
“I definitely recommend it. It’s a great experience. Even though it’s only a week, you make lifelong friends down there. They really give you a lot of freedom there to experience stuff,” Rutherford said.
Both Kocsis and Thomas said there is still time for Marion County teens to sign up for Boys State and Girls State. Counselors at each school have the applications.
For more information on Mountaineer Boys State, go online at www.mountaineerboysstate.org. For more information about Rhododendron Girls State, go online at wvgirlsstate.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.