FAIRMONT — Five Marion County teens were among a group of 70 West Virginia students to graduate from the Mountaineer Challenge Academy.
Traijon Cather, Texas Clayton Jr., Adisson Layman, Juanita McKown and Johnathan Thomerson are now graduates of the 60th class to complete the program, which is operated by the West Virginia National Guard. Commencement exercises were held June 16 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood.
Seventy graduates from 27 counties across West Virginia completed the requirements for graduation. Major Holli Nelson congratulated the Cadets and gave the commencement address.
Cather, son of Brent and Stacey Cather of Kingmont, was in Platoon 1 and was recognized for receiving the Mentorship, Honor's List as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Clayton, grandson of Mary Holman and son of the late Katrina Varner of Fairmont, was in Platoon 1 and was recognized for receiving the Overall Most Improved, Instructor's List twice, S2C Award, Mentorship as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Layman, son of James Layman of Rivesville, was in Platoon 2 and was recognized for receiving the Cadre Distinction Award, Mentorship, S2C Award, Good Conduct Award as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. During their time at the Academy, Cadet Layman served in the following leadership positions: Assistant Platoon Leader and Platoon Leader three times.
McKown, daughter of Melisa and Roger Channell of Fairmont, was in Platoon 3 and was recognized for receiving the Instructor's List twice, S2C Award, Good Conduct Award, Highest Academic Points, Honor's List as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Johnathan Thomerson, son of Johnnie and Charles Miller of Fairmont, was in Platoon 4 and was recognized for receiving the Instructor's List twice, Mentorship, Good Conduct Award as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
All graduating cadets have completed the residential phase of the program, which includes activities in eight core areas ranging from service to community to employability skills. Cadets in this class provided 3864.61 hours of community service to such organizations as Operation Gratitude, Chestnut Ridge Park, Adopt A Highway, Trout for Cheat, PATCH Coalition of Taylor County, and Friends of Cheat.
After graduation, cadets begin a one-year post-residential phase of the program that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.
Applications are currently being accepted for Class 2-23 South that begins in October. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.
