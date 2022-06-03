FAIRMONT — A dance studio in East Side celebrated the addition of a new studio space Thursday by hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning.
Movements in Dance Owner and Co-artistic Director Stephanie Lopez and her daughter Sophie Silnicki — who is also co-artistic director — were excited for the project to be complete along with the promise it holds for their students. The studio has been open for 30 years and many expressed how the space brings the community together.
“I had chills when we put the scissors in our hand,” Lopez said. “We didn’t do this when we first opened the studio, so to share this with my daughter (is great). We have shared my passion for dance together since she’s been a small child. ... It’s a very nice thing to be able to work with my daughter as a team. To be able to share that today... is an overwhelming feeling of gratitude.”
The new studio, “Studio B,” is located in the basement of Movements in Dance, which Lopez said, has been an idea for as long as the studio has been open. The basement now features a student lounge and expanded costume shop, in addition to Studio B. Silnicki, who is a professional dancer and Radio City Rockette, said the space will be perfect for offering a variety of training.
“This new space allows me to share my talents with the students offering private lessons, additional classes, solo coaching, as well as fitness and ballet classes for some of our parents who I know are here today got to take some classes, which was really nice,” Silnicki said.
Studio B was built by a team of “Dance dads,” or the dads of students at the studio who had experience in construction.
“It’s a community we have. While we’re teaching upstairs, the men were working down here. We had mother’s sewing stones and rhinestones on costumes and sewing on trim. So we had mothers sitting at the table, we had fathers working, we had dancers upstairs. Again, it is a wonderful feeling and we always know where our kids are on Friday night. They’re right here,” Lopez said
Before the ribbon cutting, Lopez, Silnicki and a few parents gave speeches about the work on the new studio, the struggles throughout the pandemic and what their children have learned and some of the 85 dance students showcased their abilities with a short performance.
“We are very excited, we know that this is a place that is really woven into the fabric of Marion County, so we want to congratulate you all,” Chamber Board Chair Jonathan Board said.
Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella agreed and mentioned that his grandson’s mother took classes at the studio when she was growing up.
“I would like to, on behalf of the city, applaud Miss Stephanie... we appreciate your longevity,” Mainella said.
Classes are not offered during the summer, but they will be back in the studio after Labor Day. Silnicki and Lopez are looking forward to upcoming competitions.
To enroll, you can visit their website. For more information, call 304-363-1016. Movements in Dance is located at 119 East Park Ave.
