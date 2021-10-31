FAIRMONT — A number local water service providers have issued water advisories that residents should be aware of in the coming week.
The City of Fairmont Water Department teaming up with Tractor Supply to test their fire system on Monday, Nov. 1 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials chose Tuesday, Nov. 2 as alternative date for the testing as a contingency.
Water department officials said the fire system testing may impact water customers on Southland Drive, Mall Loop, NASAa Boulevard, Business Park Road, Canterbury Woods and the surrounding area.
Meanwhile, officials with the Mannington Public Service District issued a boil water advisory on Friday, Oct. 29. The advisory remains in effect until further notice and is for residents of Flaggy Meadow and the Bingamon areas only.
Mannington PSD water customers in Flaggy Meadow and Bingamon should use bottle water or boil their water for a minimum of two minutes before using for cooking. The boil water advisory was issued due to a water line break, which is currently being repaired.
The Town of Grant Town lifted a boil water advisory on Friday that impacted water customer on Owens Hill Road due to a water line break. The advisory had been in place for 48 hours.
