FAIRMONT — Rocco Muriale, owner of Muriale’s Italian Kitchen, officially announced the change in ownership of his family restaurant.
Scott and Jennifer Duarte, owners of Mia Margherita in Bridgeport, are taking ownership of one of Fairmont’s mainstay restaurants.
“Since the restaurant’s founding over 50 years ago, the Muriale name has stood for exceptional quality and value. I have been giving considerable thought to that legacy over the past 7 years,” Rocco Muriale said in published reports. “My intent has been to ensure the future of our restaurant and the enjoyment of our guests for generations to come.”
Muriale would like to keep the business “in the family,” and a transfer of ownership to the Duarte’s will do just that in a way.
Scott Duarte got his start in food and hospitality at Muriale’s in the 1980s working as a short order cook at the restaurant on Bridgeport Hill. Muriale has kept a close eye on Duarte’s rise in the industry.
“I have followed his career over the years at The Greenbrier, Pinehurst Resort, Tamarack and, most recently, at Mia Margherita and Bridgeport Conference Center in Bridgeport. I wanted the right person to embrace the Muriale’s tradition and respect the accomplishments of our family over the last 50 years,” Muriale said. “I feel quite comfortable that Muriale’s Italian Kitchen will continue in good hands with Scott and his family well into the future.”
Duarte said in published reports that he was honored to acquire “a landmark institution of hospitality excellence,” pledging to make no changes to the menu or atmosphere, with Rocco Muriale remaining on staff over the next year to assist in a smooth transition.
“Friends and patrons of Muriale’s Italian Kitchen can rest assured that the same great leadership and hospitality team will remain in place as part of the acquisition,” Duarte said. “All menu items, recipes, style of service and décor will remain unchanged as well.
“Jennifer and I, along with our family, are extremely delighted and honored to have the opportunity to acquire such a landmark institution of hospitality excellence.”
Both parties remain confident that this transition will be mutually beneficial.
“Both of our families’ Italian ancestry are from the same regions in Italy,” Duarte said. “The food, the celebrations and family traditions are something we are deeply passionate about and cherish greatly. It is truly in our DNA, and we are excited to have the opportunity to carry this on for generations to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.