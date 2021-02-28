FAIRMONT – About 300 area residents have received COVID vaccinations due to a partnership between Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers and the Marion County Health Department.
Those eager to get their COVID-19 vaccination waited in line as National Guardsman directed traffic outside the National Guard Armory Friday.
“It’s been very successful. I think West Virginia overall has been very fortunate to get the vaccines. There’s lots of challenges along the way, there really is, but I think every time we’ve improved,” said Susan Konya, director of nursing at MVA.
MVA also manages a program for the homeless in Marion County. Konya said MVA will work with the county health department to assist in getting the homeless population vaccinated.
“We do have a big homeless population that is not as transient as your normal homeless population so we have a homeless coordinator and we feel certain that she has a group of homeless people who will take their second shot,” said Konya.
MVA patients were receiving their vaccines Friday, but many from the community also were able to vaccinated. Based on state and federal government guidelines the vaccination clinic has to be a joint effort.
“It’s a community effort, that’s the way the governor set it up that in your community vaccinate as many as you can,” said Nancy Vandergrift, president of MVA.
Vandergrift said it’s a wonderful feeling to see so many people able to come through the clinic and get their shot. She said this is the time when patients need them the most.
“To get through something like this, just the pandemic in general, had been hard for everybody but to get some sense of security has been great to be able to offer an avenue for them to get that sense of security so maybe they can feel comfortable in the grocery store,” said Vandergrift.
Konya said it’s a relief that West Virginia does have the opportunity to vaccinate so many people because it is a step toward getting back to normal.
“From mental health issues to physical impairments this is very important. Marion County has a lot of cardiac risk in our community — diabetes, obesity — so it’s hard to say how many lives this could save,” said Konya.
Scientists studying COVID, found early on in 2020, that individuals with underlying health risks are more susceptible to the coronavirus.
Vandergrift said the efforts were just getting started. Some counties are well behind Marion County as far as vaccinations. She said takes part in a call two times a week where health care officials share ideas and learn from each other.
Konya said the clinic also takes a lot of pride in not wasting shots. Once a vial is opened, there is a window of time in which it has to be used. If there are leftover shots by the end of the day, staff will call residents from a waiting list to ensure the shots end up in someone’s arm.
“I wanted to thank The National Guard. They have been phenomenal. This wouldn’t have been successful without them. They’ve been wonderful,” said Konya.
Konya and Vandergrift also thanked all the volunteers that came out to help the community. MVA recently welcomed Nurse Practitioner Melissa Spring who, Konya said, comes to MVA with a wealth of knowledge.
Spring was making her rounds on Friday, helping patients and explaining to them any side effects they could have. Afterward, patients were asked to sit for 15 minutes to make sure they were tolerating the vaccine.
“I am here kind of as a support role. I’ve given vaccines when they need it whenever it’s really busy,” said Spring.
If some type of emergency would happen, said Spring, who is certified in advanced cardiovascular life support, she would be there to help if someone had an adverse reaction to the vaccination. She said she loves seeing so many people out getting vaccinated.
“Everyone’s so appreciative. They’re so excited to get in here and get vaccinated. It’s wonderful to see the excitement, the relief on their face after they get their shot,” said Spring.
