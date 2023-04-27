FAIRMONT — Marion County’s STEAM Center is turning out to be a worthwhile investment.
Wednesday afternoon, students ages five to 13 were invited to the Marion County STEAM Room across the street from East Fairmont Middle School for the biannual Remake Learning Day, a partnership between Marion County Schools and NASA’s IV&V Education Resource Center.
Students were invited to what the organizers called a mini-fair to tryout robotics, rocketry, 3D printing and any of the other activities offered at the center. Emily Helton is an education outreach specialist with the IV&V Center and was one of the coordinators of the event.
“We’re just wanting to get kids excited about STEM so that they maybe will want to pursue STEM fields and maybe even come work at our NASA facility in Fairmont,” Helton said. “We’ve got an infrared camera, robotics platforms, these cool tables that show topography. It’s going to be a fun day.”
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Marion County Schools has put a heavy focus on STEAM education through its STEAM Bus that travels from middle school to middle school around the county.
Last year, in February, the district cut the ribbon on the STEAM Center in the basement of the old East Fairmont Middle School gym. Since then, the programming has taken off with great success.
STEAM Instructor Margie Suder has watched the STEAM programming grow from a classroom in EFMS to a facility all its own.
Suder believes that STEAM education is important no matter the path in life the students might take.
“Any profession you go into now you’ll need the same soft skills — communication, collaboration, working as a team — those are all skills we teach in STEAM, but they need that in any field,” Suder said. “Not to mention you’ll never get away from computers today. Artificial intelligence, logic and coding are very good projects to think about.”
Helton sees it much the same way. Skills such as critical thinking and a surface-level understanding of the science and its processes can pay dividends later in a student’s life.
“We live in an increasingly complex world. Even people who aren’t interested in science or technology long term are living in a world where understanding those things is deeply important,” Helton said. “Getting kids to the point where they’re scientifically literate and where they can make informed decisions for themselves is a really important enterprise.”
Events like the one held Wednesday bring the process full circle and meet the students where they are to get them interested in STEAM education. Many of the students attending the event are students who just earlier this week were in Suder’s classroom during school.
The school district’s commitment to STEAM education coupled with NASA’s commitment to provide resources for educators to reach the students in impactful ways has led to a promising environment for Marion County learners.
“This is what kids want to do and it says a lot about the programming that they’re coming back to learn more even after school is out,” Suder said.
