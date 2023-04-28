FAIRMONT — Officials with NASA’s Independent Verification and Validation Program want to make sure the next generation is prepared to enter the field in the coming years.
On Thursday morning, “bring your kids to work day” was held in the Education Resource Center inside the Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility. Nearly 20 children ages five to 12 gathered to learn and participate in a variety of activities involving science, technology, engineering and mathematics, commonly referred to as STEM.
NASA IV&V Education Resource Center Program Manager Todd Ensign said the program has been held for nearly two decades and helps teach children a variety of skills. After spending the last year hosting a virtual day program, due to the isolation required by the COVID-19 pandemic, he was excited to be back working with kids in person.
“We’re hoping to inspire them to consider careers in computer science, coding, engineering, mechanical engineering, etc. But, even if they don’t do that, we have forced them to work in pairs today. So, they are working collaboratively. They’re learning what some people call soft skills, but I want to rename essential skills because here at the NASA facility, you don’t work in isolation, you work as part of a team,” Ensign said.
NASA TI Verbatim Program Manager and Strategic Communications employee Katie Parker helped plan the event and shared similar sentiments.
“The name sort of says it all for us, we’re really just trying to inspire, keep them in STEM and keep them excited. These are some of the brightest kids and they get so excited about this stuff. So, it’s really fun for us,” Parker said.
Children learned how to build a seismic test platform and a house using Lego robots. The house or structure was tested to see if it would survive a Richter scale five earthquake.
They were able to test out one of NASA’s new Minecraft worlds, which is based on building a rocket that will fly to the moon and then Mars. An Americorps volunteer at NASA created her own server and was able to make the two dimensional game three dimensional, immersive and able to use with virtual reality headsets and controls.
They also participated in a STEAM activity (where art is now part of the equation). They took waterproof spherical robots called Spiros and drove them through a variety of different colored paints to create murals and paintings they could take home.
Before the end of the day, students said they were having a lot of fun.
Eight-year-old Emory Slade-Kinsey, a student at Eastwood Elementary in Morgantown, said he really enjoyed putting together the lego robots and was looking forward to his turn using the AR/VR headset to play Minecraft. He said he’s an avid gamer and Minecraft is his favorite. He has built Lego robotics one time before and really enjoys the challenge.
“Building robots takes a lot of time and when something takes a lot of time, it’s fun,” Slade-Kinsey said.
He said when he grows up, he either wants to play basketball or football or work at NASA.
Luca Beto, a fourth grade student at Fairmont Catholic School, enjoyed the day, as well. Beto said he really enjoyed playing Minecraft and working with Lego robotics.
“I’m having a lot of fun because we’re doing a lot of things I like — AR Minecraft and Legos,” Beto said.
He said when he grows up he wants to be an aerospace engineer, gaming YouTuber, astronaut and something else he hasn’t decided on yet.
Ensign said he would love to teach every teacher in West Virginia how to use some of the same robotics kits they used Thursday. For more information or to sign up for a kit and training, visit the Katherine Johnson IV&V website.
