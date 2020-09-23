WHITE HALL — What was a month ago just a mass of faceless construction has now been adorned with signage of businesses known domestically such as Rita’s and Munchies.
Businesses are beginning to move into the Middletown Commons, now that construction has finished on some of the storefront properties. Chris Wilbert, associate broker for Premier Commercial, said he believes the project will be completely finished before the end of 2021.
“By the end of this next year, I would say we would be very, very close to the end,” Wilbert said. “Timeframe-wise, we were lucky — COVID, I wouldn’t say helped anything, but we weren’t massively pushed back by it.”
Subway, Fast Signs and El Ray are all open as Middletown Commons construction moves forward. He said now that construction is past the half-way mark, it is easier to pitch other companies to invest in space because of the value added by existing tenants.
“A lot of people within this region and the surrounding region know the things that we have done,” Wilbert said. “With a project like this, some of the early challenges, is just kind of showing what is happening. Overall, we haven’t had too many doubters. If we did, once they started to see what was going on here... Now when people see it, they’re really seeing what’s going on.”
Wilbert said Marion County is a centralized location for commerce that is considered a sub market of Pittsburgh. He said its location makes it a good place for business, and it has potential to be a decently sized commerce market.
“This really is the heart of the North Central West Virginia area,” Wilbert said. “We’re not accurately, statistically recognized as that yet, but we’re fighting for that, which will really make Fairmont the center of a metropolitan statistical area.”
Jonathan Board, chair of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, agreed that Marion County has the potential to host and grow large chain companies, as well as small, locally owned businesses. He and other members of the Chamber have been working with developers to help find companies to move in to the Middletown Commons, which he said has been going well due to its location.
“We have been doing so for the better part of a year now,” Board said. “We are working with the Biaforas [Mall developers] and their team and trying to bring as many people as we can here, because of its location. You can’t beat this.”
Constructing storefronts for the Middletown Commons has a dual focus, Wilbert said. He wants enough space to house national companies that shoppers will recognize, as well as small businesses owned by people that West Virginians know, to draw more traffic to the area.
“A lot of the developments that the Biaforas have done is we have nationals, but they have a lot of regional companies and mom and pop types,” Wilbert said. “We want as many nationals as we can get but we have also been successful in helping build local, regional entrepreneurs and businesses, and giving them a platform to grow.”
Board said he sees many people around West Virginia and outside the state realize that Marion County is on the upswing economically, and the development of the Middletown Commons is that proof. With construction moving along every day, Board said people of the area will begin to see the benefits as more businesses move in.
“We have known for a long time that this region, Marion County is not a pass-through,” Board said. “So many people see it as that, but we know there is value. To see people capture that energy and actually turn it into a physical representation of something is wonderful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.