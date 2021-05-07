FAIRMONT — The congregation of those amassed who believe in Jesus turned toward the river overlook at Palatine Park and shouted “Fairmont Belongs to God.”
The National Day of Prayer service Thursday evening marks the 70th year the celebration has been held nationally.
People came out to pray with over 10 area pastors and leaders who stood before the crowd and prayed for local government, the president and law enforcement officers.
Marion County Coordinator for the National Day of Prayer, Kandice Nuzum, said her heart was overflowing. She said she always asks the Lord for good weather on the National Day of Prayer but said she couldn’t help but believe that he outdid himself on Thursday.
“Not only did I ask for sunshine but I asked it be comfortable,” Nuzum said.
She said it might have seemed like a simple thing to some people but to her it did not. She said the Lord answers our prayers.
“He let’s us know that He’s real every moment of the day. I look around at all the people that are here and what a blessing,” Nuzum said.
Nuzum said when she moved to Fairmont, the Lord spoke to her. Driving through the city, she kept getting this feeling that she said she didn’t even know how to explain.
“I finally said ‘Lord, what is that feeling?’ and the Lord spoke to me and He said I’ve brought you back to Fairmont to pray for Fairmont,” Nuzum said.
Nuzum was born in Fairmont on the river. She moved to Florida when she was eight years old and lived there until she was married at 21.
“Back in 2010 the Lord spoke to me as scripture that said ‘I will fight for this city to save it’ and He was talking to me about Fairmont,” Nuzum said.
She said God started opening doors and somebody came to her and asked if she would like to take over the National Day of Prayer. She said this never crossed her mind.
“But God opened the door for me. I wasn’t looking for the doors, and that’s how God works,” Nuzum said.
She said her heart is for Fairmont, the county, and nation, and wanted to see God move in the community.
“I can remember when I was a child walking down the streets during Christmas time. This place was a prosperous place. It’s not anymore, but you know why? It’s not because of jobs. Jobs will come when we’re serving the Lord. It’s because this city has turned their back on God in more ways than one,” Nuzum said.
Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin spoke and said she thanked everyone in the community who had prayed for her over the years and particularly the last two weeks.
“I have received such an overwhelming out pour of this community who text me, call me, visited with me and told me they wanted the best for me. That they wanted me to stay home, and I will tell you that the decision that I made was because of you,” Martin said.
She said she was looking for a home, and felt that she was being called somewhere else but at the end of the day she was at home.
“I praise God for that clarity,” Martin said.
Elder Phyllis Agnew of the Temple Church of Christ said, “praise the lord” is not just a greeting, but an invitation. She prayed for unborn children, which she said was an assignment she didn’t take lightly. Agnew said, in the last year, she had surgery due to cancer.
“I believe the devil tried to silence me but while I have a voice, I’m going to yell out,” Agnew said.
She said people said they would praise the Lord if they had 10,000 tongues they would praise them with everyone. She said they made her two tongues, and she’s still praising God.
Pastor Mike Little of Barrackville Good Hope Church said Nuzum asked him to pray for the local pastors and churches.
“As I look out on the crowd, I’m reminded what Christ Jesus said. ‘Upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hell shall not prevail against them,’” Little said.
He said whatever Satan throws at someone, it will not prevent them from being who God wants them to be.
“Allow us, Oh God, to step past religion, politics, race and everything that tries to hinder your church,” Little said.
