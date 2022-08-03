FAIRMONT — Veteran’s Square in downtown was packed Tuesday night with tents, tables, bounce houses and police cruisers as part of Fairmont’s celebration of National Night Out.
Headed up in Marion County by the Fairmont Police Department, National Night Out is a nationwide, community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Fairmont celebrated the event in 2018 and 2019, but cancelled the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns. However, this year it’s back and better than ever.
Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine was point person at Tuesday night’s event and spoke about the importance of police-community partnerships.
“First, we want to make sure the community can trust us and second, when we go to solve an issue, we want their input and where the problems are,” Shine said. “If we just get in a car and drive around then we don’t have a good pulse on the community.”
Tuesday, the goal was to bring out the community and only an hour into the event Veteran’s Plaza was shoulder-to-shoulder. The event was family-focused, but made sure to have attractions that would benefit everyone.
Lining the pavement of the plaza’s parking garage were tables and booths showcasing the work of all sorts of area nonprofits and organizations. Everything from emergency services such as 211 and the FBI to Literacy Volunteers and Main Street Fairmont.
“We have everything from people who help with housing to people who help with domestic battery,” Shine said. “That’s a big thing we pushed was community involvement with these groups. [Fairmont Police] is involved with almost every one of these and we’re appreciate all they do for the community that we can’t do as law enforcement officers.”
And the Fairmont Police weren’t the only law enforcement represented Tuesday. White Hall Police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were also present and mingling with the community.
Events like these have far-reaching impacts beyond just a fun night for the kids. Dan Swiger, director of Main Street Fairmont, was manning his organization’s tent and usual it’s him behind the wheel at community events with Main Street’s Hometown Market series.
Swiger said that these events and community awareness are what will take Fairmont to the next level.
“With our Hometown Markets, one of the things we’ve tried to do is partner with other organizations and nonprofits,” Swiger said. “We can see tonight the kinds of things we can pull off by working together.”
He also said how important police involvement in the community is to economic and community development.
“People looking to relocate either their family or their business here, one of the first things they want to know is how safe is the community,” Swiger said. “Just this visibility by the police — them interacting with the kids and making them feel safe — that does a lot to show someone... that this is a place you want to be.”
Several of Fairmont City Councilmembers were attending a meeting of the West Virginia Municipal League and couldn’t attend, but councilmember Josh Rice was milling through the crowds and taking part in the fun.
Rice recalled the last two National Night Out celebrations the city held when he first came onto the council and was struck by the turnout Tuesday.
“Getting our kids and the community to understand that the police are our friends. The biggest thing I see tonight is the interaction between everybody, the friendship and the camaraderie,” Rice said. “This pulls the city together, it pulls the families together and it’s something I’m glad is back this year.”
