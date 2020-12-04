FAIRMONT — With only a day left until its volunteers distribute thousands of toys to hundreds of kids, the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop received some financial help Thursday.
Brad Bodkin, local representative and community specialist for Pittsburgh-based EQT, dropped by the Fairmont Senior Field House to donate a $3,000 check to the Toy Shop, that will be used to buy toys for kids who might not otherwise have a Christmas.
“Just to ensure that the children in our operating area especially now more than ever have a good holiday,” Bodkin said, when asked why the natural gas producer made the donation. “We partner with schools and other community-centered organizations in the areas we operate to help benefit the community.”
Butch Tennant, coordinator of the Marion County Toy Shop, said organizers had to make a lot of changes this year, not only because of the coronavirus pandemic, but also because of the election recount requested last week through the County Clerk’s office. In the past 11 years, Toy Shop volunteers distributed the toys at the Marion County Election Center, which was also the site of the now-called off recount.
The Toy Shop instead this year will be at the Fairmont Senior Field House, and Tennant said the team has organized a system so recipients can remain safe from potential COVID-19 spread.
“There will be police out there lining up the cars,” Tennant said. “They will just drive up to the front door here, we will have their information, say they have a 2-year-old and an 8-year old, boom, we’ll just drag (a toy bag) out there and you’re gone.”
Although he expected this year to have more people registered to receive toys than ever because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tennant said the number is about average, with 880 people currently signed up to receive toys. However, that number always changes on the actual day of distribution.
“The signing up and showing up has always been a little bit off,” Tennant said. “I think this year, we are going to have a lot more show up, and 880 is usually about what we have sign up.”
Despite the challenges the Toy Shop members have faced in preparation for the distribution event, Tennant said the local community has still provided financial support for the nonprofit, and he believes the organization will make its $17,000 goal once again.
“What is shocking to me is that the money has been coming in,” Tennant said. “I think in the next two days we’ll get the last dollars in and we’ll meet our goal.”
Volunteers have been shopping for toys and setting up the Field House for the past several weeks now, and the process has been extended somewhat because of the need to bag up packs of toys rather than just set them out for “shoppers.” However, Tennant said the empty store shelves are a familiar sight to the volunteers of the Toy Shop.
“We have been shopping all month,” Tennant said. “We’ve got all the stores empty.”
Bodkin said he was happy to represent EQT, and give a donation to an organization that impacts many children in the county, who may not otherwise get Christmas gifts without the Toy Shop.
“Right now, obviously it has been a tough year, so to be able to do this and bring joy to children, it’s just a good thing,” Bodkin said. “It’s a good feeling and we are happy we are able to do that.”
The Toy Shop distribution begins at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fairmont Senior Field House.
