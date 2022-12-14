BRIDGEPORT — The governing board or North Central West Virginia Airport has awarded a Pennsylvania construction company the $25 million contract to construct a new terminal building.
Mascaro Construction Company, of Pittsburgh, was the lowest bidder at $25.6 million. Mascaro was awarded the bid Tuesday afternoon during a special session of the Benedum Airport Authority, NCWV Airport’s governing body.
In June 2021, excavation began on the “move the mountain” project, with the goal of creating 100 acres of flat land to use for economic development and expansion. The BAA cut the ribbon on that 100 acres this past August, now the terminal’s construction will mark the next step in the process — filling all that empty space.
“This new terminal is going to be the center of everything we do. The runway is our biggest asset, now we’ll have a nice terminal to go with it,” Airport Director Rick Rock said. “We’ve been at this for five years and we’ve kept a lot of people on the same page... bottom line is we’re doing this for the people of West Virginia.”
The AeroTech Park will be filled by this 17-acre terminal building, as well as expansions from other businesses already on the airport’s campus, including a new facility for Pierpont Community & Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance program.
The concept for the new terminal places it at about 40,000 square-feet, with all the state-of-the-art machinery of a modern terminal, including upgraded security checkpoints, luggage carousels and multiple gates. Rock hopes to have construction start at the beginning of 2023.
Many aspects of the airport’s campus have been upgraded since its founding, but the terminal building has remained unchanged since it was built in 1966. The BAA knew that a new terminal was a must with something as big as this new AeroTech Park.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been financially supportive of the airport’s expansion, granting a total of $20 million to the project — split evenly between excavation and the terminal construction.
In July 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the airport a grant for $15 million from President Biden’s infrastructure package which passed last November. That funding pushed the BAA past its goal to construct the terminal.
“We want to continue to build on our economic impact. We have a large, niche aerospace industry here, we have the High Tech Park up in Fairmont and all these things tie together,” Rock said. “This will help us continue to grow and diversify the economy of North Central West Virginia.”
Although the airport is across the border in Harrison County, the impact will be felt in Marion County, too.
Marion County has equal ownership of the airport and equal representation on the BAA. Randy Elliott, president of the Marion County Commission and member of the BAA, said that the success of this expansion will spread far and wide.
The main goal is to attract aerospace businesses and create jobs in the area.
“We want to fill that space up with businesses like what we already have. By doing that we’ll make jobs and there are a lot of people in Marion County that work here at the airport,” Elliott said. “The success of this airport means a lot to Marion County.
“We really try to have a vision for the future and we’ve already got ideas and prospects coming down the line.”
