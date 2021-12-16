BRIDGEPORT — In December 2019, the North Central West Virginia Airport capped off a record-breaking year only to be followed by COVID-19.
This time last year, Rick Rock, director of the airport, wasn’t certain what 2021 would bring or if the airport could bounce back after 2020 brought record lows to the industry.
“In January and February of 2020, we were 11 percent above the numbers in our greatest year ever then everything went down,” Rock said. “We basically didn’t know if the airline industry would survive or what it would look like going forward.”
Wednesday, in a boardroom full of stakeholders and community members, Rock stood and spoke about the comeback the airport has made in the last 12 months, punctuated by flights blasting past the windows on the runway.
This year brought many advancements that Rock eagerly shared with the group in his year-in-review report.
Some of the airport’s proudest achievements this year were the long-term partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the completion of the complex’s industrial park, the announcement of new flight connections both seasonal and year-round and the announcements of work on a new $40 million terminal.
“The things we have going for us here are really wonderful to see,” Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott said. “We have a board of directors who work very, very well together. We’ve had a great year and we’re driving it on through to 2022.”
Elliott also serves as a member of the Benedum Airport Authority board, which oversees the NCWV Airport and is jointly comprised of representatives from Harrison and Marion counties.
Despite the celebration of the successes, the past year was not without its challenges.
“We had a lot of deals to negotiate and a lot of work to do with our industry partners. Coming off last year, there was a lot of uncertainty with COVID,” Rock said. “We’re in a totally different world than we were before, and continuing to operate amid the pandemic... and make sure that when our passengers do fly here and when our employees do come to work, we provide the safest environment possible.”
Social distancing, sanitization, mask protocols and the number of other challenges COVID added to the checklist for airports has changed the industry, especially for smaller-scale airports like NCWV.
Rock went on to say that even as the pandemic rages, the community can look to the airport as a beacon of hope for the future.
“I really think we’re a source of hope and a source of pride. ... Everybody is behind us and we’re a great source of things that can be,” Rock said. “It’s amazing to go to a huge airport like Chicago O’Hare and see that huge list of cities and right in the middle is Clarksburg, West Virginia.”
Wednesday, Rock announced a collaboration with West Virginia University to conduct a study on the economic impact the airport has on the area and how the coming projects such as the new terminal will affect the economy.
One of the board members most excited for that announcement was Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle, who spoke about how the study will help quantify the airport’s contributions.
“What does [the airport] do for economic impact in North Central West Virginia? What impact do we make?” Hinkle said. “When we started this two months ago it dawned on us that we need to look at — not what everybody else is doing for the area — but what can we do to improve our impact.”
The idea for the study came about when the airport was denied inclusion earlier this year in President Biden’s Build Back Better plan. The hope is that this study will provide palpable evidence of the good the airport is doing for the region and help better secure future funding.
However, there are plenty of good things to come in the next year and beyond that don’t need a study to prove their positive impact, Rock said.
Continued expansion, more flights, more progress on the new terminal and the creation of aviation jobs are pluses that are expected to come in the next few years.
“If everything is here in Harrison County, how does that benefit Marion County?” Elliott said. “Well, I had a hard time believing it years ago too, but here’s the key — if they work here and we provide the employment here a county over, Marion County has a lot of housing developments. If they work here that’s wonderful, but if they live in Marion County, that’s where they’ll spend their money.”
The NCWV Airport is hoping to continue its push to put West Virginia on the national map.
“We’ve got the place, we’ve got the schools and we’ve got the opportunity here in North Central West Virginia,” Elliott said. “Why not us? It could be us and it should be us.”
