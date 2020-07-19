NCWV COVID-19 cases continue to climb while Mon keeps spiking

FAIRMONT — Since July 1, coronavirus cases in Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties have risen 247.75 %. There are a total of 1,005 positive COVID-19 cases spread among the three counties.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources's 5 p.m. report Sunday, Harrison County had 138 cases, Marion County had 134 and Monongalia County had 733. By comparison, July 1 numbers for each county were, 65 for Harrison, 58 for Marion and 166 for Monongalia counties, respectively.
Mon County experienced another huge one-day gain in positive COVID-19 cases as it spiked from 693 cases on Saturday, July 18 to 733 in Sunday's 5 p.m. report.
DHHR reports that 100 people have died due to the coronavirus in West Virginia and 230,864 total confirmatory laboratory results have been received.
Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case by county: Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (548/19), Boone (61/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (222/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (78/0), Hampshire (50/0), Hancock (57/4), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (138/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (268/5), Kanawha (520/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (20/0), Logan (45/0), Marion (134/3), Marshall (82/1), Mason (27/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (72/0), Mineral (71/2), Mingo (53/2), Monongalia (733/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (177/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (90/23), Putnam (111/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (149/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (198/9), Wyoming (7/0).
