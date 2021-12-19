FAIRMONT — Sometimes getting lost can be turned into an opportunity.
That was the case recently when Tina Hevener parked alongside Washington Street one day while trying to find the offices of the Tygart Valley United Way where she was headed to pick up tickets for the Celebration of Lights at Morris Park.
Hevener, an outreach specialist and caseworker for the Washington, Pennsylvania-based foster care and adoption agency Blueprints, had bought the tickets to give to foster parents so they can enjoy the holiday season. She knew the Marion County Family Resource Network’s offices were on Washington Street, so she parked and out comes FRN Executive Director Frank Jarman.
“Frank was going out to get his mail and I said, ‘Frank, where is United Way at? and he said, ‘Oh, it’s way up there, so I started walking up the street and he said, ‘Wait a minute, come here, I’ve got to talk to you about something,’” Hevener said.
Jarman told her how he and his staff had decided to provide Christmas meal baskets to foster families and grandfamilies, grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. However, none of the agencies had responded to an email about the grant Jarman had applied for to fund the meals, so, little did she know it, but Hevener fell into a bit of serendipity that day.
“We’re always trying to create these great memories, great events for children, so that they have better memories of their childhood,” Jarman said. “So, we said how can we use what we’ve gained because we had money that was donated for [Breakfast with Santa], how could we use that. So we said, ‘Let’s help foster families and people that are being raised by their grandparents, so we put this out to every.
FRN had been invited to apply for a $2,000 grant from UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia whose representative, Darlene Stuckey, attends FRN’s monthly community engagement meetings.
“I thought we would get a really nice basket and put a ham in there, some corn, some green beans and a pie and I said, ‘I’ve looked it up at Walmart, it’s about $48/50 something like that’ and she said, ‘Oh, great, how many are you going to do?’ And I said, ‘I think there’s around 50’ and [Stuckey] said, ‘OK, our grant’s for $2,000, anything that’s over that, you’d have to cover,’” Jarman said.
However, that day when Hevener got lost, they discussed the grant and decided that $50 gift cards would be more fitting given the fact that many kids may have special dietary needs or food allergies or other issues. Hevener said she wishes she could do more each day for foster families.
“Foster parents, the things that they do, I wish I could do more for them because they take a lot under their wings when they take foster children into their homes,” Hevener said. “I just want to make them feel special and we always need foster parents ... I don’t think any agency can say they have enough foster parents.”
Blueprints usually hosts a Christmas party for its foster parents and kids, but due to all of the continued uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency will forego the sit-down dinner this year.
“So, since we can’t have the sit-down dinner, we’re going to allow them to come in and get their presents and they can see Santa and I’ve divided them up into groups because of the COVID guidelines to where they all won’t be there at the same time,” Hevener said.
Jarman used the grant funds to purchase 32, $50 dollar gift cards to give to Blueprints so they can help foster families. He said giving the gift cards to Blueprints fit nicely within the FRN’s mission of creating memories and enhancing the lives of children.
“We work with substance abuse prevention, child abuse prevention, strengthening families, education and collaborating with the agencies that work with children, so this fits right into that strengthening the families,” Jarman said.
Jarman said FRN became involved with the grant and the gift cards so children can experience a Merry Christmas, which is not always the case for children in foster care.
“Now, imagine the kid who’s been taken from their home for one reason or the other and then here comes Christmas, you’re staying with people either you don’t know or haven’t known that long and you’re creating a memory, one way or the other, either a good one or a bad one. We want to make as many good memories for kids as we can because as we try to keep children safe, families healthy, we’re also trying to help the agencies that are doing that and you guys are one of those agencies,” Jarman said.
As for Stuckey, she said she is fortunate to work for a company that cares about the community.
“I feel truly blessed to work for a company that helps so many families. We need to take care of the children as well as the caregivers. May each person gathered around the table enjoy the true blessing of Christmas and create a wonderful holiday memory,” Stuckey said in a prepared statement.
“Every little bit helps as a family because, again, they are making the memories with these children,” Hevener said.
