FAIRMONT — The nonprofit that provides the Early Head Start and Head Start programs has published in 2020 annual report.
North Central WV Community Action Association Inc.’s 2020 Annual Report outlines the organization’s programs and objectives and explains the future goals of the agency.
NCWVCAA encourages the community to visit its website at ncwvcaa.org to view a copy of the report or contact their central office at 304-363-2170 extension 129 or 113 to request a paper copy. Providing a wide range of services in nine West Virginia counties, NCWVCAA helps individuals and families reach their highest levels of social and economic independence.
As a supplement to the NCWVCAA Annual Report, the Head Start/Early Head Start Program has released its 2019-2020 Annual Report. NCWVCAA has directed the Head Start Program since 1965 and is one of the largest Head Start grantee programs in the state of West Virginia.
NCWVCAA is also the grantee for the Early Head Start program, which serves 76 prenatal/infant/toddlers and their families in five counties while the Head Start Program serves 555 children and families in the seven-county service area.
