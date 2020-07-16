New activity books teach kids Marion County history

FAIRMONT — Many chain restaurants supply kids with paper placemats and crayons for them to draw while waiting for their food.
Seeing that a lot of local, family-owned restaurants are missing this fun feature, Leisha Elliott, executive director of the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau, decided to make an activity booklet to give to local restaurants, that would include games centered around the sites and history of Marion County.
“The idea was we could provide the different restaurants with them thinking it would keep families entertained,” Elliott said. “Our idea was it would be a fun way for kids to learn a little more about Marion County and keep them occupied when they’re maybe dining out with their families.”
These kid-friendly booklets are now available at restaurants including DJ’s Diner, Mario’s NY Style Pizza, Baby B’s BBQ and a few more. The booklets offer such activities as a maze, word search, spot the difference and picture search, which are all themed around Marion County and West Virginia.
“It’s just things you would find in Marion County,” Elliott said. “So we had a lot of fun putting it together... It’s just some fun ways for people to explore Marion County.”
To compile the puzzles and the artwork for the books, Elliott collaborated with Mannington artist Ben Kolb, who also owns Nativibes Art Studio in the city, who said he has always wanted to work on a project like this.
“I have done art for them in the past,” Kolb said. “It’s definitely something I have always had on my list too, just doing illustration-type work, puzzles, comics, things like that.”
Hundreds of copies of the children’s activity books were delivered to restaurants this week, Elliott said. Elliott and Kolb have also compiled an activity book geared to an older audience, and Elliott said these books will be given to locales like Short Story Brewing, Joe N’ Throw and the Rambling Root sometime next week, so a more adult crowd can take a crack at them.
“The one for the adults is going to be a little more difficult,” Elliott said. “We’ve got a crossword puzzle that incorporates some beer and wine and coffee terms, ‘Are you Smarter than an Eighth Grader,’ so we have some kind of hard questions.”
Kolb said his personal favorite puzzle of the bunch is from the children’s book, an illustration of Valley Falls where the rushing water forms a maze that kids have to find their crayon through. He also said he was excited to have the chance to work on two different activity books, because it offered him the opportunity to not only make more illustrations, but create puzzles of different difficulty levels.
“We’ll have the next one coming out and I had a little more freedom to create some puzzles,” Kolb said.
Kolb said he would love the chance to continue making these activity books in the future, because of the creative opportunities they offered. Already, he said he is brainstorming some new puzzles and puzzle themes, so he can challenge people in new ways.
“I loved it and I hope they want to continue them and maybe even come up with different ideas,” Kolb said. “It definitely sparked my creativity as far as trying to come up with puzzles, so I’ll be ready for the next time and have a lot of puzzles planned out.”
According to Elliott, this has been a project she has wanted to do for years, long before the pandemic had even started closing restaurants. Although people may not be going out and about where these activity books will be located, she said people can download pages from the CVB’s website, where answers for the puzzles can also be found.
“We’ve had good response when we have taken them to the restaurants,” Elliott said. “Things are a little up in the air as far as people eating out right now, but they’ll be waiting when they start eating out again.”
For more information on these activity books, visit marioncvb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.