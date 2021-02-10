FAIRMONT — The Marion County Boys and Girls Club announced Tuesday it is officially dissolving after more than 18 years serving children in local schools.
However, the group is not leaving the children and parents of the community empty handed. The funds raised for its educational and recreational programs are being donated to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties to start a new, similar after school program called Flipside.
“Part of our charge when we started the Boys and Girls Club was if we ever disbanded as an official Boys and Girls Club, that the money had to be used with another nonprofit to help needy children and at-risk youth,” said Tina Shaw, president of the Boys and Girls Club board of directors. “The money has been raised over the years with the help of parents and students and grants we wrote. It has just been an accumulation of 18 years of fundraisers.”
The Boys and Girls Club gave the United Way $172,500 Tuesday morning, which United Way Executive Director Brett White said will be used to start the Flipside program with staff and purchase materials. The Boys and Girls Club provided after school activities for students at East Park, Watson and Blackshere elementary schools, which White said, will continue but the focus for Flipside will be middle school grades.
Middle school students, White said, are at the age where they start to develop into young adults and begin to make choices that will affect their entire lives. He said this is the time of life when students need an extra outlet for activity and development.
“We want these students to have a well-rounded education in school, but also out of school,” White said. “So after school is a critical time for these students who often times are missed because with middle school, the program limitations are many.”
Emily Swain, community impact director of the United Way, said in the Tuesday press conference that many people who seek help from the United Way and its partner agencies may have benefitted from an after school program in their youth. She said this program falls into the United Way focus point for education and could possibly even be an asset to its other target areas as the students in Flipside grow up.
“As middle schoolers are gaining those life skills they need to become successful adults, we see what happens when folks aren’t necessarily taught those skills,” Swain said. “A lot of the programs we do now at the United Way help people as they are adults and as they have grown up and when they need assistance. If we can reach some children when they are younger and in those formative years, we are really hopeful that we will be setting them up to be successful.”
Plans are still in development for Flipside, but White said it will tentatively serve three middle schools in the county and he hopes to have it start in the fall. He said the name “Flipside” came out of actual conversations with middle school students, because he wanted a moniker that would reflect the “flipside of learning,” and also not sound like a daycare program.
“We don’t want them feeling like they are going to a babysitter or a daycare,” White said. “We literally asked the middle schoolers, we said, ‘If you were going to say you’re going to an afterschool program, what would you rather say?’ And they came up with Flipside.”
Shaw said the Boys and Girls Club worked with administrators of Marion County Schools to create the programs and make a curriculum that will give kids new experiences that they probably wouldn’t get during normal school hours. She believes the program provides students with necessary life lessons while also providing meals.
“We have to be able to provide something for these children, and for these kids who are possibly at-risk, they’re not getting what they need maybe during the school day,” Shaw said. “We fed them every day, they were going to places they never got to see, we had family nights where we brought the families in, and you have to do this for the children of your community.”
Dixie Yann, vice president of the Boys and Girls Club, also said Boys and Girls Clubs developed a community through the students who graduated from the program.
“When our kids left the elementary program, some of them came back as middle schoolers and helped as aides,” Yann said. “In other words, they were volunteering, and so it built a sense of Boys and Girls Club community.”
White said the United Way will try to carry on everything created by the Boys and Girls Club for elementary students, and use its established formula as a base for the middle school program. Shaw said she is excited to see the program created by the Boys and Girls Club continue in a new format, and said it is the perfect time for a revamp because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We haven’t really been having a program after school since COVID hit,” Shaw said. “We were just sitting on this money and not knowing when things were going to change, the timing was perfect.”
