FAIRMONT — When Chuck Deem was a kid, he remembers walking to Aladdin's Castle, an old arcade that used to be in the Middletown Mall.
"Everywhere there was a video game I'd find it and put every quarter in it I had," Chuck said. "I'd ride my bike from my grandmother's house down the hills to the mall. I'd get a hot pretzel and Coke and go at it."
Saturday was the soft opening of a project Chuck and his family have been working toward for months now, their own arcade
Arcade-O-Mania, at 315 Morgantown Ave., is off to a good start with a popular first day opening and big plans to come from Deem and his wife Kelli Deem.
Chuck's desire to open the arcade is rooted in his fond memories of the arcades of the 1980s and his lament that "There's nothing for kids to do in Fairmont."
"I built this to give the kids in Fairmont somewhere to go. There's nothing nearby to take your kids to," Chuck said. "We took our daughter somewhere like this for her birthday and we had to drive two hours. There was nothing close so that gave us the idea."
Since the closure of Valley Worlds of Fun in 2018, families have been without a one-stop shop for recreation and fun.
Currently, the arcade is filled with 22 coin-operated machines with classics such as Pac-Man and Space Invaders. Chuck's hope is to expand the space into something more, where parents can host birthday parties to fill the void that's been left in the county.
Kelli Deem has been supportive of the venture since its inception. She said that a lot of times, kids today don't socialize face-to-face when they play games, because there are so many online game platforms.
"We just want this to be a place where kids here in Fairmont can come to play and learn to socialize again and to have a good time," Kelli said. "I never really spent a lot of time in arcades as a kid, I was always a Nintendo girl at home, so this whole process has been fascinating to me to see."
But the Deem who is likely most excited for the arcade to be open is Morgan Deem, daughter of Kelli and Chuck and self-proclaimed manager of the business.
Morgan loves video games and loves arcades even more. For her last birthday, she and her parents drove two hours to Bridgeville, Pennsylvania to get to a Chuck E. Cheese. Now, her family has their own arcade right in Fairmont.
"Kids won't have to go far to get to an arcade now. [East Fairmont Middle School] is right up the road, so after school kids can just walk down here and come to the arcade," Morgan said. "I'm a big fan of this."
For now, the arcade is still a passion project for the couple. They both have full-time jobs outside of the arcade but have an employee to run the arcade in their absence.
Arcade-O-Mania is open Monday, from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday, from noon to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The arcade is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
There is no cover charge to enter, and a coin machine is on site to break dollars into quarters for the machines.
For more info, find the business on Facebook, by searching Arcade-O-Mania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.